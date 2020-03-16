DEPREACTED due to lack of support/bug fixes/ new features, project abandoned, please migrate on https://github.com/webpack-contrib/terser-webpack-plugin
A Webpack Plugin for babel-minify - A babel based minifier
npm install babel-minify-webpack-plugin --save-dev
// webpack.config.js
const MinifyPlugin = require("babel-minify-webpack-plugin");
module.exports = {
entry: //...,
output: //...,
plugins: [
new MinifyPlugin(minifyOpts, pluginOpts)
]
}
minifyOpts are passed on to babel-preset-minify. You can find a list of all available options in the package directory.
Default: {}
test: Test to match files against. Default:
/\.js($|\?)/i
include: Files to
include. Default:
undefined
exclude: Files to
exclude. Default:
undefined
comments: Preserve Comments. Default:
/^\**!|@preserve|@license|@cc_on/, falsy value to remove all comments. Accepts function, object with property test (regex), and values.
sourceMap: Configure a sourcemap style. Default: webpackConfig.devtool
parserOpts: Configure babel with special parser options.
babel: Pass in a custom
babel-core instead. Default:
require("babel-core")
minifyPreset: Pass in a custom
babel-minify preset instead. Default:
require("babel-preset-minify")
You can also use babel-loader for webpack and include
minify as a preset and should be much faster than using this - as babel-minify will operate on smaller file sizes. But then, why does this plugin exist at all? -
mangle: { topLevel: true } in minifyOptions.
node_modules from being run through the babel-loader, babel-minify optimizations are not applied to the excluded files as it doesn't pass through the minifier.
