Builds a babel configuration for rollup-plugin-babel by reading .babelrc.
$ npm install --save-dev babelrc-rollup
Create a
.babelrc file at the root of your project as normal:
{
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
Inside your
rollup.config.js, do this:
import babelrc from 'babelrc-rollup';
import babel from 'rollup-plugin-babel';
export default {
…
plugins: [
babel(babelrc())
]
…
};
path (default:
'.babelrc')
If you'd like to customize the path of your babelrc file, pass this option with
a string path that can be read using
fs.readFile.
config
Use this to avoid reading a babelrc file at all. You could use this to pull the
config from
package.json instead, for example.
addModuleOptions (default:
true)
Disable this option if you do not want the
modules: false option to be given
to presets in your babel config. You probably don't want to change this unless
you're using
findRollupPresets.
findRollupPresets (default:
false)
Enable this to replace presets with the equivalent rollup-compatible preset, if
available. When this option is enabled, babelrc-rollup will try to resolve e.g.
es2015-rollup instead of
es2015. If no such preset can be found the original
will be used.
addExternalHelpersPlugin (default:
true)
By default, babelrc-rollup adds the
external-helpers plugin,
which ensures that only one copy of each helper ends up in your bundle. Disable
this option to prevent adding this plugin.
Since babel v6.13.0, presets may be given options by using a tuple of
[name, opts]. For example, instead of
{
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
You can do this:
{
"presets": [
["es2015", { "modules": false }]
]
}
babelrc-rollup is meant to work with this version of babel or later, but earlier
versions are supported by using the right options. The old way to configure the
es2015 preset for use with rollup was to use the
es2015-rollup preset
instead. To continue doing that, call
babelrc like so:
babelrc({
addModuleOptions: false,
findRollupPresets: true,
addExternalHelpersPlugin: false
})
If you use the
es2015 preset, make sure you install
es2015-rollup too. If
you can use babel v6.13.0 or later, you should do so.