BabelFish - human friendly i18n for JS

Internationalization with easy syntax for node.js and browser.

Classic solutions use multiple phrases for plurals. Babelfish defines plurals inline instead - that's more compact, and easy for programmers. Also, phrases are grouped into nested scopes, like in Ruby.

BabelFish supports all plural rules from unicode CLDR (via plurals-cldr).

Installation

node.js:

$ npm install babelfish

browser:

$ bower install babelfish

Use es5-shim for old browsers compatibility.

Phrases Syntax

#{varname} Echoes value of variable

Echoes value of variable ((Singular|Plural1|Plural2)):count Plural form

example:

А у меня в кармане #{nails_count} ((гвоздь|гвоздя|гвоздей)):nails_count

You can also omit anchor variable for plurals, by default it will be count . Thus following variants are equal:

I have #{count} ((nail|nails))

I have #{count} ((nail|nails)):count

Also you can use variables in plural parts:

I have ((#{count} nail|#{count} nails))

Need special zero form or overwrite any specific value? No problems:

I have ((=0 no nails|#{count} nail|#{count} nails))

Escape chars

If you need #{ , (( , | or )) somewhere in text, where it can be considered as markup part - just escape them with \ .

Example with YAML

As BabelFish flatten scopes, it's really fun and nice to store translations in YAML files:

ru-RU: profile: Профиль forums: Форумы apps: forums: new_topic: Новая тема last_post: title : Последнее сообщение by : от demo: apples: "На столе лежит #{count} ((яблоко|яблока|яблок))"

Usage

var BabelFish = require ( 'babelfish' ); var i18n = new BabelFish( 'en-GB' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.hello' , 'Hello, #{user.name}.' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.conv.wazup' , 'Whats up?' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.conv.alright' , 'Alright, man!' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.coerce' , 'Total: #{count}.' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'ru-RU' , 'demo.hello' , 'Привет, #{user.name}.' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'ru-RU' , 'demo.conv.wazup' , 'Как дела?' ); i18n.addPhrase( 'uk-UA' , 'demo.hello' , 'Здоровенькі були, #{user.name}.' ); i18n.setFallback( 'uk-UA' , 'ru-RU' ); var params = { user : { name : 'ixti' }}; i18n.t( 'ru-RU' , 'demo.hello' , params); i18n.t( 'ru-RU' , 'demo.conv.wazup' ); i18n.t( 'ru-RU' , 'demo.conv.alright' ); i18n.t( 'uk-UA' , 'demo.hello' , params); i18n.t( 'uk-UA' , 'demo.conv.wazup' ); i18n.t( 'uk-UA' , 'demo.conv.alright' ); i18n.t( 'en-GB' , 'demo.coerce' , 5 ); var locale_dump = i18n.stringify( 'ru-RU' ); var i18n_new = require ( 'babelfish' )( 'en-GB' ); i18n_new.load(locale_dump); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.boolean' , true ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.number' , 123 ); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.array' , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); i18n.addPhrase( 'en-GB' , 'demo.array' , { foo : 1 , bar : "2" }, false );

License

View the LICENSE file (MIT).