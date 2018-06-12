openbase logo
babel-type-scopes

by babel-utils
1.1.0 (see all)

Utils for looking up and working with Flow & TypeScript scopes in Babel

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.8K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-type-scopes

Utils for looking up and working with Flow & TypeScript scopes in Babel

import {
  isTypeScope,
  getClosestTypeScopePath,
  getOwnTypeBindings,
  getTypeBinding,
} from 'babel-type-scopes';

isTypeScope(path); // true | false
getClosestTypeScopePath(path); // (Path)
getOwnTypeBindings(path) // { foo: { kind, path, id }, bar: { kind, path, id } }
getTypeBinding(path, 'foo') // { kind, path, id }

Installation

yarn add babel-type-scopes

API

isTypeScope(path: Path) => boolean

Check if a path creates a type scope.

getClosestTypeScope(path: Path) => Path

Find the closest path to a type scope.

getOwnTypeBindings(path: Path) => Bindings

Find the closest path to a type scope.

getTypeBinding(path: Path) => Binding

Search for a binding in the current scope and parent scopes.

Types

Binding

type Binding = {
  kind: 'import' | 'declaration' | 'expression' | 'param',
  path: Path,
  id: Path,
};

Bindings

type Bindings = { [name: string]: Binding };

