Utils for looking up and working with Flow & TypeScript scopes in Babel

import { isTypeScope, getClosestTypeScopePath, getOwnTypeBindings, getTypeBinding, } from 'babel-type-scopes' ; isTypeScope(path); getClosestTypeScopePath(path); getOwnTypeBindings(path) getTypeBinding(path, 'foo' )

Installation

yarn add babel-type-scopes

API

isTypeScope(path: Path) => boolean

Check if a path creates a type scope.

getClosestTypeScope(path: Path) => Path

Find the closest path to a type scope.

getOwnTypeBindings(path: Path) => Bindings

Find the closest path to a type scope.

getTypeBinding(path: Path) => Binding

Search for a binding in the current scope and parent scopes.

Types

Binding

type Binding = { kind : 'import' | 'declaration' | 'expression' | 'param' , path : Path, id : Path, };

Bindings