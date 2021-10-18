Measure Babel compilation time file by file, plugin by plugin.
Note: this project might be soon archived.
Profile Babel when your application or your tests take ages to build.
Note: this tool is in version 0, any minor release might introduce breaking changes.
npm i babel-timing -D
yarn add babel-timing -D
babel-timing path/to/file-1.js path/to/file-2.js
babel-timing path/to/file-*.js
babel-timing path/to/entrypoint.js --follow-imports
const { babelTiming } = require('babel-timing');
const results = await babelTiming(['path/to/file.js'], options);
Profile Babel during the actual Webpack bundling process.
babel-timing/webpack/plugin to Webpack configuration:
const BabelTimingPlugin = require('babel-timing/webpack/plugin');
customize option to the existing
babel-loader configuration:
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.m?js$/,
use: {
loader: 'babel-loader',
options: {
customize: require.resolve(
'babel-timing/webpack/babel-loader-customize'
),
},
},
},
];
}
babel-timing/webpack/plugin plugin (accepts the render options):
plugins: [new BabelTimingPlugin()];
...with options (accepts
output and
outputPath options):
plugins: [
new BabelTimingPlugin({ output: 'json', outputPath: './results.json' }),
];
Delete
babel-loader cache at
./node_modules/.cache/babel-loader/
Start Webpack bundling process and wait for results
Profile Babel while running your actual Jest tests.
transform and
reporters entries to the existing Jest configuration:
{
transform: {
'^.+\\.jsx?$': 'babel-timing/jest/transformer'
},
reporters: [
'default',
'babel-timing/jest/reporter'
]
}
...with reporter's options (accepts the render options):
{
reporters: [
'default',
[
'babel-timing/jest/reporter',
{ output: 'json', outputPath: './results.json' },
],
];
}
--no-cache option
babelConfig /
--babel-config
Type:
string | false
Default:
false
Path to a custom babel configuration file. By default Babel will try to load any existing valid configuration file.
followImports /
--follow-imports
Type:
bool
Default:
false
Follow imported files/modules and run
babel-timing against them.
include /
--include
Type:
string[] (cli accepts a string containing a comma-separated list)
Default:
['**']
Include paths (imported ones also) according to the provided glob patterns.
exclude /
--exclude
Type:
string[] (cli accepts a string containing a comma-separated list)
Default:
['**/node_modules/**']
Exclude paths (imported ones also) according to the provided glob patterns.
resolveMainFields /
--resolve-main-fields
Type:
string[] (cli accepts a string containing a comma-separated list)
Default:
['browser', 'module', 'main']
When importing from an npm package this option will determine which fields in its
package.json are checked.
resolveExtensions /
--resolve-extensions
Type:
string[] (cli accepts a string containing a comma-separated list)
Default:
['.js', '.jsx', '.mjs', '.ts']
Attempt to resolve these extensions in order. Any other extension won't be considered.
--read-results (CLI only, for Node use
render API)
Type:
string
Default:
undefined
Skip compilation and render existing results from file at specified path.
output /
--output
Type:
string
Default:
"return" (
"console" when called via CLI or integrations)
Options:
"return",
"console",
"json"
Make
babel-timing results available as:
"return" return results' object
"console" render results in console
"json" save results as
babel-timing-results.json
outputPath /
--output-path
Type:
string
Default:
"./babel-timing-results.json"
Path of output file in case
output option is set to
"json".
paginationSize /
--pagination-size
Type:
number
Default:
10
Number of entries displayed in a page when rendering
"console" output.
aggregateBy /
--aggregate-by
Type:
string
Default:
"files"
Options:
"files",
"plugins"
Output results aggregated by
files or
plugins.
expandPackages /
--expand-packages
Type:
bool
Default:
false
Expand results relative to
node_modules packages file by file.
Compile files with Babel 7 and get collect compilation info through
wrapPluginVisitorMethod Babel config option.
Compilation info are by default extracted into the following data structure:
type ResultList = {
name: string; // file name
time: number; // total compilation time
// compilation info by babel plugin
plugins: {
name: string;
time: number;
timePerVisit: number;
visits: number;
}[];
}[];
This tool started as an attempt of measuring the time taken by Babel while running transpiled tests and compiling Webpack applications.
The main difficulty of monitoring Babel while running the aforementioned tools, consists of relating the
wrapPluginVisitorMethod calls to the files actually being compiled.
Any further idea/contribution to get to a better Babel profiling solution is welcome.
node cli.js __fixtures__/file-1.js
node cli.js __fixtures__/file-1.js __fixtures__/file-2.js
node cli.js __fixtures__/*.js
node cli.js __fixtures__/entry.js --follow-imports
These API's are meant to integrate
babel-timing with any bundler/tool using Babel.
Timer class returns timer instances used to hook Babel's
wrapPluginVisitorMethod, keep track of transform times and return a
ResultList entry object for a given file.
const { Timer } = require('babel-timing');
const timer = new Timer(fileName);
// This is the function to be provided to Babel's "wrapPluginVisitorMethod" option
timer.wrapPluginVisitorMethod;
// Called after Babel transformations, returns "Results" object for given file
timer.getResults();
Utility function meant to temporarily store
Timer instances into a Node module while Babel compiles.
const { timersCollection } = require('babel-timing');
// Returns Timer instance for given file. Creates a new `Timer` instance if no timer for given file is found
timersCollection.getFile(fileName);
// Returns an array containing all the stored Timer instances
timersCollection.getAll();
timersCollection.clear();
Accepts a
ResultList array and renders an interactive CLI visualisation or outputs a JSON file of it.
const { render } = require('babel-timing');
render(babelTimingResults, { options });
Accepts the render options.
