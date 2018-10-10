Using Babel 7: Use ^3 .0 .0 Using Babel 6: Use ^2 .0 .0 Using Babel 5: Use ^1 .0 .0

A test runner for tape that utilizes babel in order to run test suites that include ESNext/Harmony features.

install

Install globally or locally (for npm scripts):

npm install babel-tape-runner [-g]

usage

Just run babel-tape-runner with the files to test (just like tape's bundled runner). Store configuration in a .babelrc file.

babel-tape-runner my-es-next-test.js babel-tape-runner lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js

For example, use this in your package.json file so you can run npm test to execute your tests:

{ "scripts" : { "test" : "babel-tape-runner \"lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js\" | faucet" }, "" }

licence

MIT