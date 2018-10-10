Using Babel 7: Use ^3.0.0
Using Babel 6: Use ^2.0.0
Using Babel 5: Use ^1.0.0
A test runner for tape that utilizes babel in order to run test suites that include ESNext/Harmony features.
Install globally or locally (for npm scripts):
npm install babel-tape-runner [-g]
Just run
babel-tape-runner with the files to test (just like tape's bundled runner). Store configuration in a
.babelrc file.
babel-tape-runner my-es-next-test.js
babel-tape-runner lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js # or glob patterns
For example, use this in your
package.json file so you can run
npm test to execute your tests:
{
"scripts": {
"test": "babel-tape-runner \"lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js\" | faucet"
},
}
MIT