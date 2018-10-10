openbase logo
btr

babel-tape-runner

by Marc Harter
3.0.0 (see all)

Babel + Tape runner for your ESNext code

Overview

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

138

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Using Babel 7: Use ^3.0.0
Using Babel 6: Use ^2.0.0
Using Babel 5: Use ^1.0.0

A test runner for tape that utilizes babel in order to run test suites that include ESNext/Harmony features.

install

Install globally or locally (for npm scripts):

npm install babel-tape-runner [-g]

usage

Just run babel-tape-runner with the files to test (just like tape's bundled runner). Store configuration in a .babelrc file.

babel-tape-runner my-es-next-test.js

babel-tape-runner lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js # or glob patterns

For example, use this in your package.json file so you can run npm test to execute your tests:

{
    "scripts": {
        "test": "babel-tape-runner \"lib/**/__tests__/*-test.js\" | faucet"
    },
}

licence

MIT

