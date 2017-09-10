babel-standalone is now part of
babel! Go check it out ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️
babel-standalone is a standalone build of Babel for use in non-Node.js environments, including browsers. It's bundled with all the standard Babel plugins and presets, and a build of babili (babel-minify) is optionally available too.
It's true that using Babel through Webpack, Browserify or Gulp should be sufficient for most use cases. However, there are some valid use cases for babel-standalone:
There are several ways to get a copy of babel-standalone. Pick whichever one you like:
bower install babel-standalone
npm install --save babel-standalone
babel.js and/or
babel.min.js from the GitHub releases page. Every release includes these files.
Load
babel.js or
babel.min.js in your environment. This will expose Babel's API in a
Babel object:
var input = 'const getMessage = () => "Hello World";';
var output = Babel.transform(input, { presets: ['es2015'] }).code;
When loaded in a browser, babel-standalone will automatically compile and execute all script tags with type
text/babel or
text/jsx:
<div id="output"></div>
<!-- Load Babel -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/babel-standalone@6/babel.min.js"></script>
<!-- Your custom script here -->
<script type="text/babel">
const getMessage = () => "Hello World";
document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = getMessage();
</script>
You can use the
data-plugins and
data-presets attributes to specify the Babel plugins/presets to use:
<script type="text/babel" data-presets="es2015,stage-2">
Loading external scripts via
src attribute is supported too:
<script type="text/babel" src="foo.js"></script>
Note that
.babelrc doesn't work in babel-standalone, as no file system access is available. The presets and/or plugins to use must be specified in the options passed to
Babel.transform.
Custom plugins and presets can be added using the
registerPlugin and
registerPreset methods respectively:
// Simple plugin that converts every identifier to "LOL"
function lolizer() {
return {
visitor: {
Identifier(path) {
path.node.name = 'LOL';
}
}
}
}
Babel.registerPlugin('lolizer', lolizer);
Once registered, just use the name of the plugin:
var output = Babel.transform(
'function helloWorld() { alert(hello); }',
{plugins: ['lolizer']}
);
// Returns "function LOL() { LOL(LOL); }"
Custom plugins also work for inline
<script>s:
<script type="text/babel" data-plugins="lolizer">
If you want to manually upgrade the Babel version used by babel-standalone (or build your own release), follow these steps:
package.json. This can be done with
npm-check-upgrades (eg.
npm-check-updates -u -a --packageFile ./package.json /^babel\-/)
node_modules, as npm often produces inefficient directory layouts if you upgrade in-place
npm install && npm run build
npm run test to ensure it works
examples/example.htm and ensure it works