dev-toolkit provides you with an easy and quick way to get started with a pre-rendered & server-rendered app. After creating your starting point with the
init command, you get full customisability out of the box.
Note: Please be aware that this project will be phased out as by 2020 and I'm only making minor additions at this time. I'm happy for you to keep using
dev-toolkit if you wish and will respond to important Issues or PR-requests but they won't be my top-priority. I suggest you switch to an alternative such as Next.js or razzle.
$ npm install -g dev-toolkit
# Initialise a project with optional name, template, comments
# The comments explain how the `dev-toolkit` works with the template
$ dev-toolkit init [project_name] [--template template_name] [--skip-comments]
* used by default when initialising a new project
dev-toolkit is intentionally minimalist on features. It's meant to get you started quickly with a project where you will need customisability instead of mandating which technologies that you must use (such as Jest).
dev-toolkit init --template minimal --skip-comments
/nodeHooks.js
/dev-toolkit.config.js
import { sharedEnvs } from 'dev-toolkit/settings'
<If condition={true}> ... </If> will compile down to
&&-syntax
Node.js
8.9.4 or higher suggested. You can use lower versions but you might not have arrow-functions or async/await support available. See Node.js compatibility table for more information.
The aim of dev-toolkit is to be unopinionated so that it can be useful in many different scenarios. Therefore only the most necessary dependencies are included and other additions may be provided by yourself (see the other template examples for guidance).
With CSS-in-JS solutions on the rise, it would be unwise to include dependencies for
css-modules,
sass or
less in every project that has
dev-toolkit as a dependency, it would introduce additional installation time and bloat.
See
Contributing.md