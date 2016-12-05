Babel Root Import

Babel plugin to change the behaviour of import to root based paths.



Example

import SomeExample from '../../../some/example.js' ; import SomeExample from '/some/example.js' ;

Install

npm install babel-root-slash- import

Use

Add a .babelrc file and write:

{ "plugins" : [ "babel-root-slash-import" ] }

or pass the plugin with the plugins-flag on CLI

babel-node myfile.js --plugins babel-root-slash- import

Extras

If you want a custom root because for example all your files are in the src/js folder you can define this in your .babelrc file

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-root-slash-import" , { "rootPathSuffix" : "src/js" }] ] }

Motivate

If you like this project just give it a star :) I like stars.