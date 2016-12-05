Babel plugin to change the behaviour of
import to root based paths.
// Usually
import SomeExample from '../../../some/example.js';
// With Babel-Root-Importer
import SomeExample from '/some/example.js';
npm install babel-root-slash-import --save-dev
Add a
.babelrc file and write:
{
"plugins": [
"babel-root-slash-import"
]
}
or pass the plugin with the plugins-flag on CLI
babel-node myfile.js --plugins babel-root-slash-import
If you want a custom root because for example all your files are in the src/js folder you can define this in your
.babelrc file
{
"plugins": [
["babel-root-slash-import", {
"rootPathSuffix": "src/js"
}]
]
}
If you like this project just give it a star :) I like stars.