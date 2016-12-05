openbase logo
babel-root-slash-import

by mantrajs
1.1.0

Add the opportunity to import modules by the root path

Overview

Readme

Babel Root Import

Babel plugin to change the behaviour of import to root based paths.

Example

// Usually
import SomeExample from '../../../some/example.js';

// With Babel-Root-Importer
import SomeExample from '/some/example.js';

Install

npm install babel-root-slash-import --save-dev

Use

Add a .babelrc file and write:

{
  "plugins": [
    "babel-root-slash-import"
  ]
}

or pass the plugin with the plugins-flag on CLI

babel-node myfile.js --plugins babel-root-slash-import

Extras

If you want a custom root because for example all your files are in the src/js folder you can define this in your .babelrc file

{
  "plugins": [
    ["babel-root-slash-import", {
      "rootPathSuffix": "src/js"
    }]
  ]
}

Motivate

If you like this project just give it a star :) I like stars.

