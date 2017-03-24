The current
babel-relay-plugin-loader version
0.10.0 and
0.10.0-nologs is loading the
babel-relay-plugin version
0.10.0.
The
0.10.0-nologs is only to keep the version number in sync with
babel-relay-plugin and the
-nologs tag
should not be used with the next version anymore since it no console logs will be the default behaviour anyways then.
This workaround enables us to use the Babel Relay Plugin in
.babelrc without breaking
babel-node.
The Babel Relay Plugin needs to be configured with a GraphQL schema. Usually you would do this locally in your project.
Unfortunately there is an issue that does not allow local plugins to be used within
.babelrc without breaking
babel-node.
You can find all the details here in #454.
Just
npm install --save-dev babel-relay-plugin-loader and add the path to your
schema.json to your projects
package.json like this:
...
"metadata": {
"graphql": {
"schema": "./data/schema.json"
}
},
...
This path should be relative to the location of your
package.json.
Then you can add this plugin to your
.babelrc file like this:
Babel 5
{
"stage": 0,
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": ["babel-relay-plugin-loader", "react-transform"],
"sourceMaps": "inline",
"optional": [
"runtime",
"es7.decorators",
"es7.classProperties"
],
"extra": {
"react-transform": {
"transforms": [{
"transform": "react-transform-hmr",
"imports": ["react"],
"locals": ["module"]
}, {
"transform": "react-transform-catch-errors",
"imports": ["react", "redbox-react"]
}]
}
}
}
}
}
Babel 6
{
"presets": [
"es2015",
"react",
"stage-0"
],
"env": {
"development": {
"plugins": [
"babel-relay-plugin-loader",
[
"react-transform",
{
"transforms": [
{
"transform": "react-transform-hmr",
"imports": [
"react"
],
"locals": [
"module"
]
},
{
"transform": "react-transform-catch-errors",
"imports": [
"react",
"redbox-react"
]
}
]
}
]
]
},
"production": {
"plugins": [
"babel-relay-plugin-loader"
]
}
}
}
And you are ready to go ;)
Please contribute and let me know once this workaround is not needed anymore.