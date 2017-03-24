Versions

The current babel-relay-plugin-loader version 0.10.0 and 0.10.0-nologs is loading the babel-relay-plugin version 0.10.0 .

The 0.10.0-nologs is only to keep the version number in sync with babel-relay-plugin and the -nologs tag should not be used with the next version anymore since it no console logs will be the default behaviour anyways then.

Overview

This workaround enables us to use the Babel Relay Plugin in .babelrc without breaking babel-node .

Description

The Babel Relay Plugin needs to be configured with a GraphQL schema. Usually you would do this locally in your project. Unfortunately there is an issue that does not allow local plugins to be used within .babelrc without breaking babel-node . You can find all the details here in #454.

Usage

Just npm install --save-dev babel-relay-plugin-loader and add the path to your schema.json to your projects package.json like this:

... "metadata" : { "graphql" : { "schema" : "./data/schema.json" } }, ...

This path should be relative to the location of your package.json .

Then you can add this plugin to your .babelrc file like this:

Babel 5

{ "stage" : 0 , "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "babel-relay-plugin-loader" , "react-transform" ], "sourceMaps" : "inline" , "optional" : [ "runtime" , "es7.decorators" , "es7.classProperties" ], "extra" : { "react-transform" : { "transforms" : [{ "transform" : "react-transform-hmr" , "imports" : [ "react" ], "locals" : [ "module" ] }, { "transform" : "react-transform-catch-errors" , "imports" : [ "react" , "redbox-react" ] }] } } } } }

Babel 6

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "react" , "stage-0" ], "env" : { "development" : { "plugins" : [ "babel-relay-plugin-loader" , [ "react-transform" , { "transforms" : [ { "transform" : "react-transform-hmr" , "imports" : [ "react" ], "locals" : [ "module" ] }, { "transform" : "react-transform-catch-errors" , "imports" : [ "react" , "redbox-react" ] } ] } ] ] }, "production" : { "plugins" : [ "babel-relay-plugin-loader" ] } } }

And you are ready to go ;)

Contributions

Please contribute and let me know once this workaround is not needed anymore.