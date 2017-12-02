A simple boilerplate for web apps with React, Babel, and Rollup.
Via npm into a fresh project:
npm i babel-react-rollup-starter
Or using Git:
git clone https://github.com/yamafaktory/babel-react-rollup-starter.git
cd babel-react-rollup-starter
npm i
For a faster installation, use yarn instead of npm.
Running the following command will open your default browser to
html/index-dev.html. Thanks to Browsersync, any modifications inside
src trigger a browser refresh:
npm start
To generate a development bundle:
npm run build:dev
First run the following command:
npm run build
Open
html/index.html in your browser.
The Rollup production configuration file changes
NODE_ENV to production and minifies the code with UglifyJS.
The code quality is checked by the JavaScript Standard Style.
Released under the MIT license by Davy Duperron.