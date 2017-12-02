A simple boilerplate for web apps with React, Babel, and Rollup.

Installation

Via npm into a fresh project:

npm i babel-react-rollup-starter

Or using Git:

git clone https://github.com/yamafaktory/babel-react-rollup-starter.git cd babel-react-rollup-starter npm i

For a faster installation, use yarn instead of npm.

Usage

Development

Running the following command will open your default browser to html/index-dev.html . Thanks to Browsersync, any modifications inside src trigger a browser refresh:

npm start

To generate a development bundle:

npm run build:dev

Production

First run the following command: npm run build Open html/index.html in your browser.

The Rollup production configuration file changes NODE_ENV to production and minifies the code with UglifyJS.

Linting

The code quality is checked by the JavaScript Standard Style.

License

Released under the MIT license by Davy Duperron.