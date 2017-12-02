openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
brr

babel-react-rollup-starter

by Davy Duperron
7.0.0 (see all)

A simple boilerplate for web apps with React, Babel, and Rollup.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-react-rollup-starter Build Status npm version Standard - JavaScript Style Guide

A simple boilerplate for web apps with React, Babel, and Rollup.

Installation

Via npm into a fresh project:

npm i babel-react-rollup-starter

Or using Git:

git clone https://github.com/yamafaktory/babel-react-rollup-starter.git
cd babel-react-rollup-starter
npm i

For a faster installation, use yarn instead of npm.

Usage

Development

Running the following command will open your default browser to html/index-dev.html. Thanks to Browsersync, any modifications inside src trigger a browser refresh:

npm start

To generate a development bundle:

npm run build:dev

Production

  1. First run the following command:

    npm run build

  2. Open html/index.html in your browser.

The Rollup production configuration file changes NODE_ENV to production and minifies the code with UglifyJS.

Linting

The code quality is checked by the JavaScript Standard Style.

License

Released under the MIT license by Davy Duperron.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial