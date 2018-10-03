openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bp

babel-pundle

by Anees Iqbal
1.1.12 (see all)

👾 peaceful bundles - js bundler, built from the ground up for speed and extensibility

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

358

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Pundle

modern javascript bundler

npm version Downloads CircleCI Build Status

Pundle is a next generation module bundler. It's written with extensibility and performance in mind.

Getting Started

Pundle is still in beta but it's pretty stable. Here's how you can try it today!

For Yarn users

# For a react app with babel + hmr preconfigured
yarn create pundle-react-app my-app
# For a JS app with babel preconfigured
yarn create pundle-babel-app my-app
# For a pure bare bones app
yarn create pundle-app my-app

If you have Node v8+

# For a react app with babel + hmr preconfigured
npm init pundle-react-app my-app
# For a JS app with babel preconfigured
npm init pundle-babel-app my-app
# For a pure bare bones app
npm init pundle-app my-app

Top Priority

  • docs

Note to self

  • "ModuleScopePlugin" to limit direct import of files
  • ESlint to lint files
  • enforce case sensitivity?

Post-initial demo goals

  • visualize dependency file size
  • Chunk minifers for HTML
  • Make tool to analyze cost of imports in app
  • Fork browser field resolver, it's so wasteful of fs

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial