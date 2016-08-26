Babel plugin to transform project relative import paths to file relative import paths.
Highly inspired by babel-root-import.
which works great, but converts to absolute paths, so the built files are not
portable accross systems. (This has been changed and it supports relative output paths now, so maybe check it out!)
Tested with babel-cli, babel-loader, grunt-babel and gulp-babel. Does also transform to the same path under Windows.
If you're using Webpack to bundle your application this plugin may not be needed.
You can use Webpacks's resolve.alias for the same behaviour, which also works
for
require.
There are two breaking changes:
projectPathSuffix to
sourceDir to be less confusing.
importPathPrefix automatically added a
/ to the supplied
prefix in previous versions, this has been removed and allows for prefixes
like
^dir/test. Just add the
/ to your
importPathPrefix yourself for the
old behaviour.
// project/dir/test.js
import Test from '~/otherdir/example.js'
// project/dir/subdir/test.js
import Test from '~/otherdir/subdir/example.js'
Will be transformed to:
// project/dir/test.js
import Test from './../otherdir/example.js'
// project/dir/subdir/test.js
import Test from './../../otherdir/subdir/example.js'
npm install babel-project-relative-import
Add babel-project-root-import to your plugins in your
babel.rc:
{
"plugins": [
"babel-project-relative-import"
]
}
If all your source files are inside a subdirectory set this option to the path of the subdirectory so paths get resolved correctly.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-project-relative-import", {
"sourceDir": "src/"
}]
]
}
If you want to have a custom prefix which will be used to detect imports, you
can set this option, defaults to
~/.
{
"plugins": [
["babel-project-relative-import", {
"importPathPrefix": "^"
}]
]
}