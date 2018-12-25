THIS REPOSITORY IS DEPRECATED

We have deprecated this repository. Users should use vue-cli 3, which comes with its own babel preset.

Features

Latest ECMAScript features (babel-preset-env)

Object rest spread and dynamic import

Transform Vue JSX

Transform generator and async/await

Install

yarn add babel-preset-vue-app --dev

Usage

{ "presets" : [ "vue-app" ] }

Options

useBuiltIns

Type: boolean

Default: false

Disable runtime transform. i.e. do not add helpers and polyfill for unsupported features of target environment, eg: Object.assign , Promise

As we're using babel-plugin-transform-runtime to polyfill your code without polluting globals, something like "foobar".includes("foo") will not work since that would require modification of existing builtins. See babel-plugin-transform-runtime.

targets

Type: object

Default: { node: 'current' } when env is test or { ie: 9, uglify: true } otherwise.

Takes an object of environment versions to support.

As we're using babel-preset-env to determine the Babel plugins and polyfills you need, this option lets you adjust your supported environments. See targets in babel-preset-env.

Contributing

