openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-preset-vue-app

by vuejs
2.0.0 (see all)

Babel preset for Vue app.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16K

GitHub Stars

124

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

THIS REPOSITORY IS DEPRECATED

We have deprecated this repository. Users should use vue-cli 3, which comes with its own babel preset.

babel-preset-vue-app

NPM version NPM downloads

Features

  • Latest ECMAScript features (babel-preset-env)
  • Object rest spread and dynamic import
  • Transform Vue JSX
  • Transform generator and async/await

Install

yarn add babel-preset-vue-app --dev

Usage

// .babelrc
{
  "presets": ["vue-app"]
}

Options

useBuiltIns

Type: boolean
Default: false

Disable runtime transform. i.e. do not add helpers and polyfill for unsupported features of target environment, eg: Object.assign, Promise

As we're using babel-plugin-transform-runtime to polyfill your code without polluting globals, something like "foobar".includes("foo") will not work since that would require modification of existing builtins. See babel-plugin-transform-runtime.

targets

Type: object
Default: { node: 'current' } when env is test or { ie: 9, uglify: true } otherwise.

Takes an object of environment versions to support.

As we're using babel-preset-env to determine the Babel plugins and polyfills you need, this option lets you adjust your supported environments. See targets in babel-preset-env.

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial