We have deprecated this repository. Users should use vue-cli 3, which comes with its own babel preset.
generator and
async/await
yarn add babel-preset-vue-app --dev
// .babelrc
{
"presets": ["vue-app"]
}
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Disable runtime transform. i.e. do not add helpers and polyfill for unsupported features of target environment, eg:
Object.assign,
Promise
As we're using
babel-plugin-transform-runtime to polyfill your code without polluting globals, something like
"foobar".includes("foo") will not work since that would require modification of existing builtins. See babel-plugin-transform-runtime.
Type:
object
Default:
{ node: 'current' } when
env is
test or
{ ie: 9, uglify: true } otherwise.
Takes an object of environment versions to support.
As we're using
babel-preset-env to determine the Babel plugins and polyfills you need, this option lets you adjust your supported environments. See
targets in babel-preset-env.
