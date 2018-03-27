Babel preset for all Vue plugins.
npm install -D babel-preset-vue
CDN: UNPKG
In your
.babelrc:
{
"presets": ["vue"]
}
You can toggle specific features, by default all features are enabled, e.g.:
{
"presets": [
["vue", {
"eventModifiers": false
}]
]
}
Note that following features are not available for babel v7 currently, you may disable them if necessary.
Option name:
eventModifiers
Uses
babel-plugin-jsx-event-modifier for adding event modifiers support.
Example:
Vue.component('hello-world', {
methods: {
method () {
console.log('clicked')
}
},
render () {
return (
<div>
<a href="/" onClick:prevent={this.method} />
</div>
)
}
})
Options name:
vModel
Uses
babel-plugin-jsx-v-model for adding
v-model support.
Example:
Vue.component('hello-world', {
data: () => ({
text: 'Hello World!'
}),
render () {
return (
<div>
<input type="text" v-model={this.text} />
{this.text}
</div>
)
}
})
