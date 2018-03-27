openbase logo
babel-preset-vue

by vuejs
2.0.2 (see all)

Babel preset for transforming Vue JSX.

128K

GitHub Stars

86

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Readme

babel-preset-vue

Babel preset for all Vue plugins.

Install

npm install -D babel-preset-vue

CDN: UNPKG

Usage

In your .babelrc:

{
  "presets": ["vue"]
}

You can toggle specific features, by default all features are enabled, e.g.:

{
  "presets": [
    ["vue", {
      "eventModifiers": false
    }]
  ]
}

JSX Features

Note that following features are not available for babel v7 currently, you may disable them if necessary.

Event modifiers

Option name: eventModifiers

Uses babel-plugin-jsx-event-modifier for adding event modifiers support.

Example:

Vue.component('hello-world', {
  methods: {
    method () {
      console.log('clicked')
    }
  },
  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <a href="/" onClick:prevent={this.method} />
      </div>
    )
  }
})

v-model

Options name: vModel

Uses babel-plugin-jsx-v-model for adding v-model support.

Example:

Vue.component('hello-world', {
  data: () => ({
    text: 'Hello World!'
  }),
  render () {
    return (
      <div>
        <input type="text" v-model={this.text} />
        {this.text}
      </div>
    )
  }
})

License

MIT © EGOIST

