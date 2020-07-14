openbase logo
bpv

babel-preset-vca-jsx

by lululuffy
0.3.6 (see all)

Automatically imports createElement as h when writing JSX and functional syntax that supports only setup() and template refs that supports setup()

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

babel-preset-vca-jsx

Support for automatic import of createElement as h and setup functional component syntax and setup template refs

Feature

  1. Automatically import createElement as h when writing JSX
  2. The functional component syntax of the setup() by default
    const Hello = (prop, ctx) => {
    const state = ref('hello world');
    return () => <h1>{state.value}</h1>;
};
  3. Allocating template refs with JSX on the render function returned by setup()
    const Hello = createComponent({
    setup() {
        const root = ref(null);
        watch(() => console.log(root.value)); // <h1>...</h1>
        /*
        return () => h('h1', {
            ref: root
        }, 'hello world!');
        */
        return () => <h1 ref={root}>hello world!</h1>
    }
});
  4. Fixed @vue/babel-sugar-v-model@1.1.2 calling this in setup()

Example

Before compiling

import { ref } from '@vue/composition-api';

const Hello = (prop, ctx) => {
    const state = ref('Hello World!');
    return () => (
        <h1>{state.value}</h1>
    );
};

After compilation

import { ref, createElement as h } from '@vue/composition-api';

const Hello = {
    setup: (prop, ctx) => {
        const state = ref('Hello World!');
        return () => {
            return h('h1', state.value);
        };
    }
};

Prerequisite

Project with @vue/composition-api and @vue/cli-plugin-babel installed

How to use?

  1. Install

    npm install babel-preset-vca-jsx --save-dev

  2. Config babel.config.js

    module.exports = {
    presets: [
        "vca-jsx",
        "@vue/cli-plugin-babel/preset"
    ]
};

Note

  • Here we need to distinguish between the default functional component and the composition-api-based functional component.

    • The default functional component is essentially the render function. The shorthand in jsx is as follows

      const Test = ({ props, children, data, ... }) => {
    return <h1>Hello World!</h1>;
};

      Tips：The first letter of the variable name must be capitalized. For details of the callback parameters, see Detail

    • The composition-api functional component based on this plugin is essentially a setup function, and the shorthand in jsx is as follows

      const Test = (props, { refs, emit, ... }) => {
    return () => <h1>Hello World!</h1>;
};

      Tips：The difference from the default functional is that a render function is returned

