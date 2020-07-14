Support for automatic import of
createElement as hand
setupfunctional component syntax and
setuptemplate refs
createElement as h when writing
JSX
setup() by default
const Hello = (prop, ctx) => {
const state = ref('hello world');
return () => <h1>{state.value}</h1>;
};
JSX on the render function returned by
setup()
const Hello = createComponent({
setup() {
const root = ref(null);
watch(() => console.log(root.value)); // <h1>...</h1>
/*
return () => h('h1', {
ref: root
}, 'hello world!');
*/
return () => <h1 ref={root}>hello world!</h1>
}
});
this in
setup()
Before compiling
import { ref } from '@vue/composition-api';
const Hello = (prop, ctx) => {
const state = ref('Hello World!');
return () => (
<h1>{state.value}</h1>
);
};
After compilation
import { ref, createElement as h } from '@vue/composition-api';
const Hello = {
setup: (prop, ctx) => {
const state = ref('Hello World!');
return () => {
return h('h1', state.value);
};
}
};
Project with
@vue/composition-api and
@vue/cli-plugin-babel installed
Install
npm install babel-preset-vca-jsx --save-dev
Config
babel.config.js
module.exports = {
presets: [
"vca-jsx",
"@vue/cli-plugin-babel/preset"
]
};
Here we need to distinguish between the default
functional component and the
composition-api-based
functional component.
The default
functional component is essentially the
render function. The shorthand in
jsx is as follows
const Test = ({ props, children, data, ... }) => {
return <h1>Hello World!</h1>;
};
Tips：The first letter of the variable name must be capitalized. For details of the callback parameters, see Detail
The
composition-api functional component based on this plugin is essentially a
setup function, and the shorthand in
jsx is as follows
const Test = (props, { refs, emit, ... }) => {
return () => <h1>Hello World!</h1>;
};
Tips：The difference from the default
functional is that a
render function is returned