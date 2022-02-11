openbase logo
babel-preset-sui

by SUI-Components
3.36.0 (see all)

Monorepo for SUI (Simple User Interface) packages.

Readme

SUI CI

SUI is a set of packages which goal to ease development of SUI-based components and web apps, providing:

  • Unified stack (and workflow) easily updateable accross all sui based projects.
  • Minification of boilerplate. Boilerplate is tedious and copied code. Hardest to update...
  • Differents tools and services that solve only one problem each.
  • Transparency for developer (changes and improvements have no impact on DX)
  • Facilitates tooling development as asumptions can be made on the stack of each package.

Available packages

NameDescription
babel-preset-suiA babel preset for SUI components common syntax
sui-bundlerConfig-free bundler for ES6 React apps
sui-changelogCLI to retrieve a changelog from a set of dependencies
sui-ciCLI and library with tools for Continuos Integration
sui-component-dependenciesA set of common dependencies for all SUI components
sui-critical-css Extract Critical CSS from an app
sui-czA commitizen adapter for semantic commits
sui-decoratorsSet of ES6 decorators to improve your apps.
sui-domainBackbone for creating a domain that complains with the guidelines of Schibsted Spain.
sui-helpersA set of internal helpers used by sui-related packages.
sui-hocReact utility belt for function components and higher-order components
sui-i18nIsomorphic i18n service for browser and node
sui-jsJavascript utilities
sui-lintCLI to lint your code and make it compliant to SUI official rules
sui-mockmockMocking utilities for testing.
sui-monoSimple CLI for monorepo/multipackage commits, releases, etc.
sui-polyfillsPolyfills to load on our projects
sui-precommitEffortless SUI precommit rules integration in your project
sui-react-headPopulate the head element of your React app without hassle
sui-react-initial-propsInitial data fetching for your react app
sui-ssrPlug SSR to you SUI SPA
sui-studio-createCLI to create a new catalog of components
sui-studio-utilsA set of sui-studio usable tools.
sui-studioDevelop, maintain and publish your SUI components catalog.
sui-svgConverts your SVG files into React Components
sui-testZero config testing tool.
sui-widget-embedderWidget development server and build for production

