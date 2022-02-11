babel-preset-sui A babel preset for SUI components common syntax

sui-bundler Config-free bundler for ES6 React apps

sui-changelog CLI to retrieve a changelog from a set of dependencies

sui-ci CLI and library with tools for Continuos Integration

sui-component-dependencies A set of common dependencies for all SUI components

sui-critical-css Extract Critical CSS from an app

sui-cz A commitizen adapter for semantic commits

sui-decorators Set of ES6 decorators to improve your apps.

sui-domain Backbone for creating a domain that complains with the guidelines of Schibsted Spain.

sui-helpers A set of internal helpers used by sui-related packages.

sui-hoc React utility belt for function components and higher-order components

sui-i18n Isomorphic i18n service for browser and node

sui-js Javascript utilities

sui-lint CLI to lint your code and make it compliant to SUI official rules

sui-mockmock Mocking utilities for testing.

sui-mono Simple CLI for monorepo/multipackage commits, releases, etc.

sui-polyfills Polyfills to load on our projects

sui-precommit Effortless SUI precommit rules integration in your project

sui-react-head Populate the head element of your React app without hassle

sui-react-initial-props Initial data fetching for your react app

sui-ssr Plug SSR to you SUI SPA

sui-studio-create CLI to create a new catalog of components

sui-studio-utils A set of sui-studio usable tools.

sui-studio Develop, maintain and publish your SUI components catalog.

sui-svg Converts your SVG files into React Components

sui-test Zero config testing tool.