Solid is a declarative JavaScript library for creating user interfaces. It does not use a Virtual DOM. Instead it opts to compile its templates down to real DOM nodes and wrap updates in fine grained reactions. This way when your state updates only the code that depends on it runs.
<div> is just a div.
import { render } from "solid-js/web";
const HelloMessage = props => <div>Hello {props.name}</div>;
render(() => <HelloMessage name="Taylor" />, document.getElementById("hello-example"));
A Simple Component is just a function that accepts properties. Solid uses a
render function to create the reactive mount point of your application.
The JSX is then compiled down to efficient real DOM expressions:
import { render, template, insert, createComponent } from "solid-js/web";
const _tmpl$ = template(`<div>Hello </div>`);
const HelloMessage = props => {
const _el$ = _tmpl$.cloneNode(true);
insert(_el$, () => props.name);
return _el$;
};
render(
() => createComponent(HelloMessage, { name: "Taylor" }),
document.getElementById("hello-example")
);
That
_el$ is a real div element and
props.name,
Taylor in this case, is appended to its child nodes. Notice that
props.name is wrapped in a function. That is because that is the only part of this component that will ever execute again. Even if a name is updated from the outside only that one expression will be re-evaluated. The compiler optimizes initial render and the runtime optimizes updates. It's the best of both worlds.
Want to see what code Solid generates:
You can get started with a simple app by running the following in your terminal:
> npx degit solidjs/templates/js my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm
Or for TypeScript:
> npx degit solidjs/templates/ts my-app
> cd my-app
> npm i # or yarn or pnpm
> npm run dev # or yarn or pnpm
This will create a minimal client-rendered application powered by Vite.
Or you can install the dependencies in your own project. To use Solid with JSX (recommended) run:
> npm install solid-js babel-preset-solid
The easiest way to get setup is add
babel-preset-solid to your .babelrc, or babel config for webpack, or rollup:
"presets": ["solid"]
For TypeScript remember to set your TSConfig to handle Solid's JSX by:
"compilerOptions": {
"jsx": "preserve",
"jsxImportSource": "solid-js",
}
Check out the Documentation website.
The last 2 versions of modern evergreen browsers and Node LTS.
