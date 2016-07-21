Babel React Optimize

A Babel preset and plugins for optimizing React code.

Optimizations

Input:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } }

Output:

var _ref = < span > Hello World </ span > ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > {_ref} </ div > ); } }

Input:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } }

Output:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( _jsx( 'div' , { className : this .props.className }, void 0 , _jsx( 'span' , {}, void 0 , 'Hello World' ) ) ); } }

Note: You should use this with babel-runtime and babel-transform-runtime to avoid duplicating the helper code in every file.

Input:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { static propTypes = { className : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired }; render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } }

Output:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } }

Input:

class MyComponent extends React . Component { static propTypes = { className : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired }; render() { return ( < div className = {this.props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } }

Output:

function MyComponent ( props ) { return ( < div className = {props.className} > < span > Hello World </ span > </ div > ); } MyComponent.propTypes = { className : React.PropTypes.string.isRequired };

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-react-optimize

Usage

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" , "react" ], "env" : { "production" : { "presets" : [ "react-optimize" ] } } }

Benchmarks

We haven't yet much benchmark. But this post can give you an idea of what you can win in real life. Notice that the win depends a lot on how you are using the React API.