Babel presets for modern browsers
This preset covers syntax of
es2015,
es2016,
es2017,
es2018,
es2019 and
es2020.
More info in the compatibility table below
Since v12, this package requires
@babel/core@7.0.0. If you use babel 6, you can still use the version "11.0.1" of this package. If you want to migrate, you can read the announcement and the official migration guide.
targets.esmodules
If you don't need preset-env, using this package will only install a few dependencies.
npm install --save-dev babel-preset-modern-browsers @babel/core
Add the following line to your
.babelrc file:
{
"presets": ["modern-browsers"]
}
loose: Enable “loose” transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default).
modules - Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs"
shippedProposals - Enable features in stages but already available in browsers (Enabled by default)
{
presets: [['modern-browsers', { loose: true }]];
}
{
presets: [[require('babel-preset-modern-browsers'), { loose: true }]];
}
Edge >= 83, Firefox >= 78, FirefoxAndroid >= 78, Chrome >= 80, ChromeAndroid >= 80, Opera >= 67, OperaMobile >= 67, Safari >= 13.1, iOS >= 13.4
|Feature
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Opera
|Safari
Shipped Proposals
|Numeric Separators
|↳ syntax-numeric-separator
ES2020
|Optional chaining (
?.)
|Nullish Coalescing operator (
??)
ES2019
|Optional catch binding
|JSON strings
ES2018
|Object Rest/Spread Properties
|RegExp Unicode Property Escapes
|Asynchronous Iterators
ES2017
|trailing commas in function
|async function
ES2016
|exponentiation operator
ES2015
Syntax
|default parameters
|rest parameters
|spread
|computed properties
|shorthand properties
for...of
|template string
|Regexp sticky
|Regexp unicode
|destructuring
|Unicode Strings
|Octal/Binary Numbers
Bindings
const
let
block-level function declaration
Functions
|arrow functions
|classes
|super
|generators
Built-ins
|typeof Symbol
Built-in extensions
|function name
|Feature
|Edge
|Firefox
|Chrome
|Opera
|Safari
|Static & Instance Class Fields
|↳ proposal-class-properties
|Private Class Methods
|↳ proposal-private-methods