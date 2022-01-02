Babel presets for modern browsers

This preset covers syntax of es2015 , es2016 , es2017 , es2018 , es2019 and es2020 .

More info in the compatibility table below

babel 7

Since v12, this package requires @babel/core@7.0.0 . If you use babel 6, you can still use the version "11.0.1" of this package. If you want to migrate, you can read the announcement and the official migration guide.

Alternatives

If you don't need preset-env, using this package will only install a few dependencies.

Modern browsers

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-preset-modern-browsers @babel/core

Usage

Add the following line to your .babelrc file:

{ "presets" : [ "modern-browsers" ] }

Options

loose : Enable “loose” transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default).

: Enable “loose” transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default). modules - Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs"

- Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs" shippedProposals - Enable features in stages but already available in browsers (Enabled by default)

{ presets : [[ 'modern-browsers' , { loose : true }]]; }

{ presets : [[ require ( 'babel-preset-modern-browsers' ), { loose : true }]]; }

Browserlist

Edge >= 83 , Firefox >= 78 , FirefoxAndroid >= 78 , Chrome >= 80 , ChromeAndroid >= 80 , Opera >= 67 , OperaMobile >= 67 , Safari >= 13.1 , iOS >= 13.4

Compatibility Table

Partially Shipped Proposals (Not included)

