Babel preset for ES features commonly used with mobx

This preset includes the following plugins:

transform-decorators-legacy

transform-class-properties

transform-es2015-classes

transform-regenerator

In order to use async/generator functions, you will need to add babel-polyfill or regenerator-runtime to your dependencies (note: that's not devDependencies , as it's needed at runtime).

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-mobx

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "mobx" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel script.js --presets mobx

Via Node API