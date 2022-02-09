Medusa is an open-source headless commerce engine that enables developers to create amazing digital commerce experiences.
npm install -g @medusajs/medusa-cli
medusa new my-medusa-store --seed
medusa develop
curl localhost:9000/store/products | python -m json.tool
We have a prebuilt admin dashboard that you can use to configure and manage your store find it here: Medusa Admin
After these four steps and only a couple of minutes, you now have a complete commerce engine running locally. You may now explore the documentation to learn how to interact with the Medusa API. You may also add plugins to your Medusa store by specifying them in your
medusa-config.js file.
Medusa is a headless commerce engine which means that it can be used for any type of digital commerce experience - you may use it as the backend for an app, a voice application, social commerce experiences or a traditional e-commerce website, you may even want to integrate Medusa into your own software to enable commerce functionality. All of these are use cases that Medusa supports - to learn more read the documentation or reach out.
To provide a quick way to get you started with a storefront install one of our traditional e-commerce starters:
npm install -g gatsby-cli
gatsby new my-medusa-storefront https://github.com/medusajs/gatsby-starter-medusa
npx create-next-app -e https://github.com/medusajs/nextjs-starter-medusa my-medusa-storefront
With your starter and your Medusa store running you can open http://localhost:8000 (for Gatsby) or http://localhost:3000 (for Nextjs) in your browser and view the products in your store, build a cart, add shipping details and pay and complete an order.
Medusa comes with a set of building blocks that allow you to create amazing digital commerce experiences, below is a list of some of the features that Medusa come with out of the box:
/packages directory for a full list of plugins.
In production Medusa requires Postgres and Redis, but SQLite is supported for development and testing purposes. If you plan on using Medusa for a project it is recommended that you install Postgres and Redis on your dev machine.
To use Postgres and Redis you should provide a
database_url and
redis_url in your
medusa-config.js.
Medusa is all about the community. Therefore, we would love for you to help us build the most robust and powerful commerce engine on the market. Whether its fixing bugs, improving our documentation or simply spreading the word, please feel free to join in. Please check our contribution guide for further details about how to contribute.
The Medusa repository is a mono-repository managed using Lerna. Lerna allows us to have all Medusa packages in one place, and still distribute them as separate NPM packages.
Licensed under the MIT License