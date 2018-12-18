Issue reports and pull requests will not be attended. \ If you are using
mcs-lite-ui,
mcs-lite-icon,
mcs-lite-theme, please migrate to
mcs-ui
mcs-ui
react,
react-dom to version 16 or higher
styled-components to version 4.0.2 or higher
react-overlay-pack to version 3 or higher
mcs-lite-ui,
mcs-lite-icon,
mcs-lite-theme to
mcs-ui by referencing
index.js
Note: MCS Lite core and Desktop website is being developed at https://github.com/MCS-Lite/mcs-lite-app.
|Package
|Description
|Version
|Downloads
babel-preset-mcs-lite
|Babel preset used by MCS Lite
eslint-config-mcs-lite
|Eslint config used by MCS Lite
mcs-lite-admin-web
|MCS Lite Admin Web
mcs-lite-connect
|Connect MCS with WebSocket
mcs-lite-design
|The source images to be compressed used by MCS Lite
mcs-lite-icon
|Convert SVG icon to React components
mcs-lite-introduction
|GitBook for MCS Lite documentation
mcs-lite-landing-web
|MCS Lite Landing Web
mcs-lite-mobile-web
|MCS Lite Mobile Web
mcs-lite-scripts
|Shared scripts and CLI used by MCS Lite
mcs-lite-theme
|Defined
Theme and helpers for
mcs-lite-ui
mcs-lite-translation
|I18n workflow with React-Intl used by MCS Lite
mcs-lite-ui
|Common UI used by MCS Lite
react-intl-cra
|Move to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra
react-intl-inject-hoc
|The convenience HOC of react-intl injectIntl
$ npm i mcs-lite-ui mcs-lite-icon mcs-lite-theme --save
# Install all external dependencies of each package.
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile
$ yarn run clean # Remove all node_modules
$ ./tasks/build.sh
$ yarn run format
$ ./tasks/lint.sh
$ ./tasks/test.sh
$ ./tasks/test-page.sh
# cd packages/mcs-lite-ui
$ yarn start
$ yarn run test:watch
Root
Packages
mcs-lite-introduction:
GA_ID
mcs-lite-mobile-web: WebSocket PORT
Replace
__SOCKET_PORT_FROM_SERVER__ in the
build/index.html file. (Default to
8000)
$ npm install -g npm-check-updates
$ ncu && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu # check for all packages
$ ncu -au && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu -au # update packages.json
$ yarn run clean && yarn # Re-install node_modules
$ yarn run license
NPM package licenses: licenses.csv
|Michael Hsu
|Abel Chen
|Abby Chiu
|Daria Chen
|blue chen
|@evenchange4
|@cettoana
|@abby1002
|@dariachen
|@iamblue
|@evenchange4
Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.