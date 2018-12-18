openbase logo
babel-preset-mcs-lite

by MCS-Lite
0.3.38 (see all)

🎛 MCS Lite Common UI and Websites.

Documentation
113

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This repository is no longer maintained.

Issue reports and pull requests will not be attended. \ If you are using mcs-lite-ui, mcs-lite-icon, mcs-lite-theme, please migrate to mcs-ui

Migrate to mcs-ui

  1. Please upgrade react, react-dom to version 16 or higher
  2. Please upgrade styled-components to version 4.0.2 or higher
  3. Please upgrade react-overlay-pack to version 3 or higher
  4. Change import names from mcs-lite-ui, mcs-lite-icon, mcs-lite-theme to mcs-ui by referencing index.js

MCS Lite TravisCI CircleCI codecov prettier

Note: MCS Lite core and Desktop website is being developed at https://github.com/MCS-Lite/mcs-lite-app.

Requirements

  • node >= 9.11.1
  • yarn >= 1.6.0

Packages

PackageDescriptionVersionDownloads
babel-preset-mcs-liteBabel preset used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
eslint-config-mcs-liteEslint config used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-admin-webMCS Lite Admin Webnpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-connectConnect MCS with WebSocketnpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-designThe source images to be compressed used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-iconConvert SVG icon to React componentsnpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-introductionGitBook for MCS Lite documentationnpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-landing-webMCS Lite Landing Web
mcs-lite-mobile-webMCS Lite Mobile Webnpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-scriptsShared scripts and CLI used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-themeDefined Theme and helpers for mcs-lite-uinpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-translationI18n workflow with React-Intl used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
mcs-lite-uiCommon UI used by MCS Litenpmnpm downloads
react-intl-craMove to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra
react-intl-inject-hocThe convenience HOC of react-intl injectIntlnpmnpm downloads

Install

$ npm i mcs-lite-ui mcs-lite-icon mcs-lite-theme --save

Development

# Install all external dependencies of each package.
$ yarn install --pure-lockfile

$ yarn run clean # Remove all node_modules

Building all mono-packages

$ ./tasks/build.sh

Testing

$ yarn run format
$ ./tasks/lint.sh
$ ./tasks/test.sh
$ ./tasks/test-page.sh

mcs-lite-ui

Development

# cd packages/mcs-lite-ui
$ yarn start

Testing

$ yarn run test:watch

NPM Scripts Interface

Root

  • yarn run clean: remove all node_modules
  • lint: eslint and flow
  • yarn run format: prettier
  • yarn run release: publish

Packages

Packagecleanteststartbuild
babel-preset-mcs-liteV-
eslint-config-mcs-liteV-
mcs-lite-admin-webVVV
mcs-lite-connectVV
mcs-lite-designVV
mcs-lite-iconVV
mcs-lite-introductionVVV
mcs-lite-landing-webVVV
mcs-lite-mobile-webVVV
mcs-lite-scriptsVV
mcs-lite-themeVV
mcs-lite-translationVVV
mcs-lite-uiVVVV
react-intl-inject-hocVV

Environment variables

  • mcs-lite-introduction: GA_ID

  • mcs-lite-mobile-web: WebSocket PORT

    Replace __SOCKET_PORT_FROM_SERVER__ in the build/index.html file. (Default to 8000)

Other Notes

npm-check-updates

$ npm install -g npm-check-updates
$ ncu && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu # check for all packages
$ ncu -au && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu -au # update packages.json

license-checker

$ yarn run clean && yarn # Re-install node_modules
$ yarn run license

CONTRIBUTING

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

NPM package licenses: licenses.csv

Support

Team

Michael HsuAbel ChenAbby ChiuDaria Chenblue chen
@evenchange4@cettoana@abby1002@dariachen@iamblue
@evenchange4

Thanks

Browserstack

Browserstack for providing access to their great cross-browser testing tools.

