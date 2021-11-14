babel preset latest for node 14 (Current), node 12 (Active LTS) node 10 (Maintenance LTS)
Since v2, this package requires
@babel/core@^7.0.0. If you use babel 6, you can still use the version "1.0.0" of this package. If you want to migrate, you can read the announcement and the official migration guide.
targets.node
target:
10,
10.13,
12,
12.10,
14 or
'current' (
process.versions.node)
loose: Enable “loose” transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default).
modules - Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs"
es2019 - Enable es2019 features (Enabled by default)
es2020 - Enable es2020 features (Enabled by default)
shippedProposals - Enable features in stages but already available in recent node version (Enabled by default)
|Feature
|Node 10
|Node 10.13
|Node 12
|Node 14
|Node 14.8
ES2015
|transform-modules-commonjs
|flag
|flag
|flag
|with .mjs
|with .mjs
ES2019
|syntax-optional-catch-binding
|flag
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|json-strings
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
ES2020
|nullish-coalescing-operator
|no
|no
|no
|yes
|yes
|optional-chaining
|no
|no
|no
|yes
|yes
Shipped Proposals
|numeric-separator
|no
|no
|no
|yes
|yes
|top-level-await
|no
|no
|no
|no
|yes
Note that top level await is syntax only and is only available for supported versions.
npm install --save-dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node
yarn add --dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node
.babelrc
.babelrc
{
"presets": ["latest-node"]
}
{
"presets": [["latest-node", { "target": "current" }]]
}
babel script.js --presets latest-node
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
presets: [require('babel-preset-latest-node')],
});
require('babel-core').transform('code', {
presets: [[require('babel-preset-latest-node'), { target: 'current' }]],
});