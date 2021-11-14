babel preset latest for node 14 (Current), node 12 (Active LTS) node 10 (Maintenance LTS)

babel 7

Since v2, this package requires @babel/core@^7.0.0 . If you use babel 6, you can still use the version "1.0.0" of this package. If you want to migrate, you can read the announcement and the official migration guide.

target : 10 , 10.13 , 12 , 12.10 , 14 or 'current' ( process.versions.node )

loose : Enable "loose" transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default).

modules - Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs"

es2019 - Enable es2019 features (Enabled by default)

es2020 - Enable es2020 features (Enabled by default)

shippedProposals - Enable features in stages but already available in recent node version (Enabled by default)

Feature Node 10 Node 10.13 Node 12 Node 14 Node 14.8 ES2015 transform-modules-commonjs flag flag flag with .mjs with .mjs ES2019 syntax-optional-catch-binding flag yes yes yes yes json-strings yes yes yes yes yes ES2020 nullish-coalescing-operator no no no yes yes optional-chaining no no no yes yes Shipped Proposals numeric-separator no no no yes yes top-level-await no no no no yes

Note that top level await is syntax only and is only available for supported versions.

Install

npm install --save-dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node yarn add --dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node

Usage

Via .babelrc

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "latest-node" ] }

{ "presets" : [[ "latest-node" , { "target" : "current" }]] }

Via CLI

babel script.js --presets latest-node

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { presets : [ require ( 'babel-preset-latest-node' )], });