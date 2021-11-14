openbase logo
bpl

babel-preset-latest-node

by Christophe Hurpeau
5.5.1 (see all)

babel preset latest for node 14 (Current), node 12 (Active LTS) node 10 (Maintenance LTS)

Readme

babel-preset-latest-node

babel preset latest for node 14 (Current), node 12 (Active LTS) node 10 (Maintenance LTS)

babel 7

Since v2, this package requires @babel/core@^7.0.0. If you use babel 6, you can still use the version "1.0.0" of this package. If you want to migrate, you can read the announcement and the official migration guide.

Alternatives

Options

  • target: 10, 10.13, 12, 12.10, 14 or 'current' (process.versions.node)
  • loose: Enable “loose” transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (Disabled by default).
  • modules - Enable transformation of ES6 module syntax to another module type (Enabled by default to "commonjs"). Can be false to not transform modules, or "commonjs"
  • es2019 - Enable es2019 features (Enabled by default)
  • es2020 - Enable es2020 features (Enabled by default)
  • shippedProposals - Enable features in stages but already available in recent node version (Enabled by default)

Compatibility Table

FeatureNode 10Node 10.13Node 12Node 14Node 14.8

ES2015

transform-modules-commonjsflagflagflagwith .mjswith .mjs

ES2019

syntax-optional-catch-bindingflagyesyesyesyes
json-stringsyesyesyesyesyes

ES2020

nullish-coalescing-operatornononoyesyes
optional-chainingnononoyesyes

Shipped Proposals

numeric-separatornononoyesyes
top-level-awaitnonononoyes

Note that top level await is syntax only and is only available for supported versions.

Install

npm install --save-dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node
yarn add --dev @babel/core babel-preset-latest-node

Usage

Via .babelrc

.babelrc

{
  "presets": ["latest-node"]
}

{
  "presets": [["latest-node", { "target": "current" }]]
}

Via CLI

babel script.js --presets latest-node

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  presets: [require('babel-preset-latest-node')],
});

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  presets: [[require('babel-preset-latest-node'), { target: 'current' }]],
});

