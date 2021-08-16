Note: this is a port of the awesome Create React App for Inferno.
Create Inferno apps with no build configuration.
Create Inferno App works on macOS, Windows, and Linux.
If something doesn’t work please file an issue.
npx create-inferno-app my-app
cd my-app
npm start
(npx comes with npm 5.2+ and higher, see instructions for older npm versions)
Then open http://localhost:3000/ to see your app.
When you’re ready to deploy to production, create a minified bundle with
npm run build.
You don’t need to install or configure tools like Webpack or Babel.
They are preconfigured and hidden so that you can focus on the code.
Just create a project, and you’re good to go.
You’ll need to have Node >= 6 on your local development machine (but it’s not required on the server). You can use nvm (macOS/Linux) or nvm-windows to easily switch Node versions between different projects.
To create a new app, you may choose one of the following methods:
npm init react-app my-app
npm init <initializer> is available in npm 6+
yarn create react-app my-app
yarn create is available in Yarn 0.25+
It will create a directory called
my-app inside the current folder.
Inside that directory, it will generate the initial project structure and install the transitive dependencies:
my-app
├── README.md
├── node_modules
├── package.json
├── .gitignore
├── public
│ ├── favicon.ico
│ ├── index.html
│ └── manifest.json
└── src
├── App.css
├── App.js
├── App.test.js
├── index.css
├── index.js
├── logo.svg
└── serviceWorker.js
No configuration or complicated folder structures, just the files you need to build your app.
Once the installation is done, you can open your project folder:
cd my-app
Inside the newly created project, you can run some built-in commands:
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the app in development mode.
Open http://localhost:3000 to view it in the browser.
The page will automatically reload if you make changes to the code.
You will see the build errors and lint warnings in the console.
npm test or
yarn test
Runs the test watcher in an interactive mode.
By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.
npm run build or
yarn build
Builds the app for production to the
build folder.
It correctly bundles Inferno in production mode and optimizes the build for the best performance.
The build is minified and the filenames include the hashes.
By default, it also includes a service worker so that your app loads from local cache on future visits.
Your app is ready to be deployed.
You can use React components with create-inferno-app. All you have is to do is install inferno-compat (npm install --save inferno-compat) and React and ReactDOM will be already aliased to inferno-compat. After installing it you can import any React dependent library or use any code that imports React and that should work fine.
(note: Links point to upstream, React)
<title>
public Folder
<meta> Tags on the Server
A copy of the user guide will be created as
README.md in your project folder.
Please refer to the User Guide for this and other information.
One Dependency: There is just one build dependency. It uses Webpack, Babel, ESLint, and other amazing projects, but provides a cohesive curated experience on top of them.
No Configuration Required: You don't need to configure anything. Reasonably good configuration of both development and production builds is handled for you so you can focus on writing code.
No Lock-In: You can “eject” to a custom setup at any time. Run a single command, and all the configuration and build dependencies will be moved directly into your project, so you can pick up right where you left off.
Your environment will have everything you need to build a modern single-page Inferno app:
-webkit- or other prefixes.
react-scripts@2.0.0 and higher)
Check out this guide for an overview of how these tools fit together.
The tradeoff is that these tools are preconfigured to work in a specific way. If your project needs more customization, you can "eject" and customize it, but then you will need to maintain this configuration.
Create React App is a great fit for:
Here’s a few common cases where you might want to try something else:
If you want to try React without hundreds of transitive build tool dependencies, consider using a single HTML file or an online sandbox instead.
If you need to integrate React code with a server-side template framework like Rails or Django, or if you’re not building a single-page app, consider using nwb, or Neutrino which are more flexible. For Rails specifically, you can use Rails Webpacker.
If you need to publish a React component, nwb can also do this, as well as Neutrino's react-components preset.
If you want to do server rendering with React and Node.js, check out Next.js or Razzle. Create React App is agnostic of the backend, and just produces static HTML/JS/CSS bundles.
If your website is mostly static (for example, a portfolio or a blog), consider using Gatsby instead. Unlike Create React App, it pre-renders the website into HTML at the build time.
If you want to use TypeScript, consider using create-react-app-typescript.
Finally, if you need more customization, check out Neutrino and its React preset.
All of the above tools can work with little to no configuration.
If you prefer configuring the build yourself, follow this guide.
We'd love to have your helping hand on
create-inferno-app! See CONTRIBUTING.md for more information on what we're looking for and how to get started.
Looking for something similar, but for Inferno Native?
Check out Create Inferno Native App.
We are grateful to the authors of existing related projects for their ideas and collaboration:
Create React App is open source software licensed as MIT.