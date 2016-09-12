Babel preset to make Node v6 fully compatible with the latest ECMAScript specification. This includes all finished proposals but not stage 0 to 3 proposals.

It intentionally won't compile things that are already natively supported by Node v6.

Included plugins

ES2015 modules (transform-es2015-modules-commonjs)

ES2016 exponentiation operator (transform-exponentiation-operator)

ES2017 trailing function commas (syntax-trailing-function-commas) async / await (transform-async-to-generator)



Missing features

For Object.values/Object.entries, String padding or Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors support, use babel-polyfill or transform-runtime.

Install

npm install --save-dev babel-preset-eslatest-node6

Usage

Via .babelrc (recommended)

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "eslatest-node6" ] }

Note: if you are using object rest/spread, you will need to add a few additional plugins to make it work:

npm install --save-dev \ babel-plugin-transform-es2015-destructuring \ babel-plugin-transform-es2015-parameters \ babel-plugin-transform-object-rest-spread

{ "presets" : [ "eslatest-node6" ], "plugins" : [ "transform-es2015-destructuring" , "transform-es2015-parameters" , [ "transform-object-rest-spread" , { "useBuiltIns" : true }] ] }

Via CLI

babel script.js --presets eslatest-node6

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { presets : [ 'eslatest-node6' ], })

Options

loose - Enable "loose" transformations for any plugins in this preset that allow them (disabled by default).

{ "presets" : [ [ "eslatest-node6" , { "loose" : true }] ] }

Credits

Inspired by babel-preset-es2015-node6