openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpe

babel-preset-es2017-node7

by tengattack
0.5.2 (see all)

Babel preset to make node@7 ES2017 compatible.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

108

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-preset-es2017-node7

Babel preset to make node@7 ES2017 compatible.

Node@7 has great ES2017 support, the most excited change is the support of async function in harmony flag, this module just adds missing features:

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2017-node7

Usage

Read "Configuring Babel 6" article for more information about babel@6 configuration.

Node run in harmony

# 7.6.0 > Node.js version > 7.0.0
node --harmony script.js
# Node.js version >= 7.6.0
node script.js

.babelrc

{
  "presets": ["es2017-node7"]
}

If you are using webpack 2, this will help for import / export was natively supported in Webpack 2.

{
  "presets": ["es2017-node7/webpack2"]
}

Via CLI

babel script.js --presets es2017-node7

Via Node API

require('babel-core').transform('code', {
  presets: ['es2017-node7'],
})

Credits

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial