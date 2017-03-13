Babel preset to make node@7 ES2017 compatible.

Node@7 has great ES2017 support, the most excited change is the support of async function in harmony flag, this module just adds missing features:

modules (transform-es2015-modules-commonjs)

transform export extensions (transform-export-extensions)

class properties (transform-class-properties)

object rest spread (syntax-object-rest-spread)

trailing function commas (syntax-trailing-function-commas)

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2017-node7

Usage

Read "Configuring Babel 6" article for more information about babel@6 configuration.

Node run in harmony

7.6.0 > Node.js version > 7.0.0 node --harmony script.js Node.js version >= 7.6.0 node script.js

Via .babelrc (recommended)

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "es2017-node7" ] }

If you are using webpack 2, this will help for import / export was natively supported in Webpack 2.

{ "presets" : [ "es2017-node7/webpack2" ] }

Via CLI

babel script.js --presets es2017-node7

Via Node API

require ( 'babel-core' ).transform( 'code' , { presets : [ 'es2017-node7' ], })

Credits

Inspired by babel-preset-es2015-node6

License

MIT