Deprecated

As of Babel version v6.13.0, babel-preset-es2015 supports modules option.

Use preset options to disable transformation of the ES6 module syntax:

{ "presets" : [ [ "es2015" , { "modules" : false } ] ] }

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins except babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs .

This preset is used to enable ES2015 code compilation down to ES5. webpack 2 natively supports ES6 import and export statements. webpack 2 leverages the static structure of the ES6 modules to perform tree shaking.

For an introduction to tree shaking and webpack 2 see Tree-shaking with webpack 2 and Babel 6.

Install

npm install babel-preset-es2015-webpack --save-dev

Usage

Add to .babelrc :