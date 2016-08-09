openbase logo
bpe

babel-preset-es2015-webpack

by Gajus Kuizinas
6.4.3 (see all)

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins except babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

99

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Deprecated!
Use preset options to disable module transformation https://github.com/gajus/babel-preset-es2015-webpack#deprecated

Readme

Deprecated

As of Babel version v6.13.0, babel-preset-es2015 supports modules option.

Use preset options to disable transformation of the ES6 module syntax:

{
    "presets": [
        [
            "es2015",
            {
                "modules": false
            }
        ]
    ]
}

babel-preset-es2015-webpack

NPM version Travis build status js-canonical-style

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins except babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs.

This preset is used to enable ES2015 code compilation down to ES5. webpack 2 natively supports ES6 import and export statements. webpack 2 leverages the static structure of the ES6 modules to perform tree shaking.

For an introduction to tree shaking and webpack 2 see Tree-shaking with webpack 2 and Babel 6.

Install

npm install babel-preset-es2015-webpack --save-dev

Usage

Add to .babelrc:

{
    "presets": [
        "es2015-webpack"
    ]
}

