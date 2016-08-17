openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

babel-preset-es2015-native-modules

by araphel
6.9.4 (see all)

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins but one, babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED NOTICE

This preset is no longer necessary as the function that it performed can now be achieved natively.

Instead of es2015-native-modules please use es2015 with { "modules": false } option:

presets: [
  ["es2015", { "modules": false }]
]

babel-preset-es2015-native-modules

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins MINUS ONE:

  • babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs

Use case

– A preset without transform-es2015-modules-commonjs would help with tree-shaking when using Babel 6 and webpack 2

Tree-shaking with webpack 2 and Babel 6

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-native-modules

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "presets": ["es2015-native-modules"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel script.js --presets es2015-native-modules

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  presets: ["es2015-native-modules"]
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial