DEPRECATED NOTICE

This preset is no longer necessary as the function that it performed can now be achieved natively.

Instead of es2015-native-modules please use es2015 with { "modules": false } option:

presets: [ ["es2015", { "modules": false }] ]

Babel preset for all es2015 plugins MINUS ONE:

babel-plugin-transform-es2015-modules-commonjs

Use case

– A preset without transform-es2015-modules-commonjs would help with tree-shaking when using Babel 6 and webpack 2

Tree-shaking with webpack 2 and Babel 6

Install

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-native-modules

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "es2015-native-modules" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel script.js --presets es2015-native-modules

Via Node API