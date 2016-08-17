This preset is no longer necessary as the function that it performed can now be achieved natively.
Instead of
es2015-native-modules please use
es2015 with
{ "modules": false } option:
presets: [
["es2015", { "modules": false }]
]
– A preset without transform-es2015-modules-commonjs would help with tree-shaking when using Babel 6 and webpack 2
Tree-shaking with webpack 2 and Babel 6
$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-native-modules
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"presets": ["es2015-native-modules"]
}
$ babel script.js --presets es2015-native-modules
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
presets: ["es2015-native-modules"]
});