Deprecation warning
This project is deprecated for users of Babel v6.13+. It will still be maintained for users of earlier Babel versions. 👍
The preset that this project is based on, babel-preset-es2015, now supports setting the "loose" option directly. After updating to
babel-preset-es2015v6.13.0 or higher, you can remove
'es2015-loose'from your list of presets and instead use the
'es2015preset this way:
presets: [ ["es2015", {"loose": true}] ] }```
Babel preset that uses modify-babel-preset to modify babel-preset-es2015 and enable loose mode where available.
Install both this preset, and the core 'babel-preset-es2015' that it modifies:
$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-loose babel-preset-es2015
Why do you need to install both? The idea is that
babel-preset-es2015-loose
will always be up to date because it will always use the version of
babel-preset-2015 that you have installed. If you don't want to update to
the latest Babel release - you don't have to. Just pin
babel-preset-2015 to
the version you need.
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"presets": ["es2015-loose"]
}
$ babel script.js --presets es2015-loose
require("babel-core").transform("code", {
presets: ["es2015-loose"]
})