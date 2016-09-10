Deprecation warning

This project is deprecated for users of Babel v6.13+. It will still be maintained for users of earlier Babel versions. 👍

The preset that this project is based on, babel-preset-es2015, now supports setting the "loose" option directly. After updating to babel-preset-es2015 v6.13.0 or higher, you can remove 'es2015-loose' from your list of presets and instead use the 'es2015 preset this way:

presets: [ ["es2015", {"loose": true}] ] }```

Babel preset that uses modify-babel-preset to modify babel-preset-es2015 and enable loose mode where available.

Install

Install both this preset, and the core 'babel-preset-es2015' that it modifies:

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-loose babel-preset-es2015

Why do you need to install both? The idea is that babel-preset-es2015-loose will always be up to date because it will always use the version of babel-preset-2015 that you have installed. If you don't want to update to the latest Babel release - you don't have to. Just pin babel-preset-2015 to the version you need.

Usage

Via .babelrc (Recommended)

.babelrc

{ "presets" : [ "es2015-loose" ] }

Via CLI

$ babel script.js --presets es2015-loose

Via Node API