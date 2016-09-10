openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpe

babel-preset-es2015-loose

by Brandon Konkle
8.0.0 (see all)

A Babel preset that uses modify-babel-preset to modify babel-preset-es2015 and enable loose mode where available.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.6K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-preset-es2015-loose

Deprecation warning

This project is deprecated for users of Babel v6.13+. It will still be maintained for users of earlier Babel versions. 👍

The preset that this project is based on, babel-preset-es2015, now supports setting the "loose" option directly. After updating to babel-preset-es2015 v6.13.0 or higher, you can remove 'es2015-loose' from your list of presets and instead use the 'es2015 preset this way:

  presets: [
    ["es2015", {"loose": true}]
  ]
}```

Babel preset that uses modify-babel-preset to modify babel-preset-es2015 and enable loose mode where available.

Install

Install both this preset, and the core 'babel-preset-es2015' that it modifies:

$ npm install --save-dev babel-preset-es2015-loose babel-preset-es2015

Why do you need to install both? The idea is that babel-preset-es2015-loose will always be up to date because it will always use the version of babel-preset-2015 that you have installed. If you don't want to update to the latest Babel release - you don't have to. Just pin babel-preset-2015 to the version you need.

Usage

.babelrc

{
  "presets": ["es2015-loose"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel script.js --presets es2015-loose

Via Node API

require("babel-core").transform("code", {
  presets: ["es2015-loose"]
})

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial