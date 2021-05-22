Babel Preset CGB

The Babel Preset for Create Guten Block — to help transpile your next-gen WordPress Gutenberg plugins..

🙌 This package includes babel preset used by Create Guten Block.

Kindly, refer to its documentation.

create-guten-block

create-guten-block

A zero-configuration developer toolkit for building WordPress Gutenberg block plugins.

create-guten-block is zero configuration dev-toolkit (#0CJS) to develop WordPress Gutenberg blocks in a matter of minutes without configuring React , Webpack , ES6/7/8/Next , ESLint , Babel , etc.

👉 This package includes the global command for Create Guten Block.

👉 Kindly, read the up to date documentation at this link → Create Guten Block