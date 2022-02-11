Standard babel preset for American Express

🤹‍ Usage

Installation

npm install --save-dev babel-preset-amex

Add to your .babelrc file

{ "presets" : [ "amex" ] }

Options

By default babel-preset-amex will transpile for the "last 2 versions", "not dead" browsers, and CommonJS module syntax.

{ "presets" : [[ "amex" , { "serverOnly" : true , "modern" : true , "moduleFormat" : "esm" } ]] }

serverOnly - Will transpile only for node. modern - Will transpile for common browsers n-1. moduleFormat - Will transpile to ECMAScript module syntax. Any string other than "esm" will transpile to CommonJS module syntax.

Customizing Babel Config

Babel Preset Amex includes the following:

Presets

Plugins

If you wish to re-configure any of those presets do not redefine them within you .babelrc . Instead you can configure them through the amex preset.

{ "presets" : [ [ "amex" , { "preset-env" : {}, "preset-react" : {} } ] ] };

🏆 Contributing

We welcome Your interest in the American Express Open Source Community on Github. Any Contributor to any Open Source Project managed by the American Express Open Source Community must accept and sign an Agreement indicating agreement to the terms below. Except for the rights granted in this Agreement to American Express and to recipients of software distributed by American Express, You reserve all right, title, and interest, if any, in and to Your Contributions. Please fill out the Agreement.

Please feel free to open pull requests and see CONTRIBUTING.md to learn how to get started contributing.

🗝️ License

Any contributions made under this project will be governed by the Apache License 2.0.

🗣️ Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the American Express Community Guidelines. By participating, you are expected to honor these guidelines.