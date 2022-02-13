The compiler for writing next generation JavaScript.
Babel is a tool that helps you write code in the latest version of JavaScript. When your supported environments don't support certain features natively, Babel will help you compile those features down to a supported version.
In
// ES2020 nullish coalescing
function greet(input) {
return input ?? "Hello world";
}
Out
function greet(input) {
return input != null ? input : "Hello world";
}
Try it out at our REPL.
Check out our website: babeljs.io, and report issues/features at babel/website.
Check out:
Some resources:
The Babel repo is managed as a monorepo that is composed of many npm packages.