yarn add babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname
With
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
"webpack-chunkname"
]
}
And it does this:
import('./pages/Home')
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import( /* webpackChunkName: 'pages/Home' */'./pages/Home')
And if you're using dynamic imports:
import(`./pages/${name}`)
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import( /* webpackChunkName: 'pages/[request]' */`./pages/${name}`)
Or using placeholder:
import(/* webpackChunkName: "__CHUNK_NAME__" */ `./foo`)
↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓
import(/* webpackChunkName: "foo" */ `./foo`)
(imported: string) => string
imported => imported.replace(/^[./]+|(\.js$)/g, '')
