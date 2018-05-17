Install

yarn add babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname

Usage

With .babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "webpack-chunkname" ] }

And it does this:

import ( './pages/Home' ) ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ import ( './pages/Home' )

And if you're using dynamic imports:

import ( `./pages/ ${name} ` ) ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ import ( `./pages/ ${name} ` )

Or using placeholder:

import ( `./foo` ) ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ import ( `./foo` )

Options

getChunkName

Type : (imported: string) => string

: Default: imported => imported.replace(/^[./]+|(\.js$)/g, '')

Contributing

