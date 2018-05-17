openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
bpw

babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname

by EGOIST
1.2.0 (see all)

Automatically set the chunkname for dynamic imports

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

677

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname

NPM version NPM downloads CircleCI donate chat

Install

yarn add babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname

Usage

With .babelrc:

{
  "plugins": [
    "webpack-chunkname"
  ]
}

And it does this:

import('./pages/Home')

      ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

import( /* webpackChunkName: 'pages/Home' */'./pages/Home')

And if you're using dynamic imports:

import(`./pages/${name}`)

      ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

import( /* webpackChunkName: 'pages/[request]' */`./pages/${name}`)

Or using placeholder:

import(/* webpackChunkName: "__CHUNK_NAME__" */ `./foo`)

      ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓ ↓

import(/* webpackChunkName: "foo" */ `./foo`)

Options

getChunkName

  • Type: (imported: string) => string
  • Default: imported => imported.replace(/^[./]+|(\.js$)/g, '')

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

babel-plugin-webpack-chunkname © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

egoist.moe · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial