🛠 Status: In Development This plugin is currently in development. Seeking feedback on features removed.

This Babel 7 plugin allows you to use webpack resolve aliases from webpack configs in Babel. Many thanks to the Babel 6 version that this plugin borrows a lot from.

This plugin is simply going to take the aliases defined in your webpack config and replace require paths. It is especially useful when you rely on webpack aliases to keep require paths nicer (and sometimes more consistent depending on your project configuration) but you can't use webpack in a context, for example for unit testing.

Example

webpack.config.js

var path = require ( 'path' ); ... module.exports = { ... resolve: { ... alias: { '@libs' : path.join(__dirname, '/myLibs/' ) } } ... };

Code:

const myLib = require ( '@libs/myLib' );

Transpiles to:

const myLib = require ( '/myLibs/myLib' );

Installation

$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-webpack-alias-7

Add the plugin to your .babelrc . Optionally, add a path to a webpack config file, otherwise the plugin will look for webpack.config.js or webpack.config.babel.js in the root where the build was run. Setting the config option will transform all alias destinations to be relative to the custom config.

{ "plugins" : [ "@babel/plugin-transform-strict-mode" , "@babel/plugin-transform-parameters" , "@babel/plugin-transform-destructuring" , "@babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs" , "@babel/plugin-proposal-object-rest-spread" , "@babel/plugin-transform-spread" , "@babel/plugin-proposal-export-default-from" , "@babel/plugin-proposal-export-namespace-from" ], "env" : { "test" : { "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-webpack-alias-7" , { "config" : "./configs/webpack.config.test.js" } ] ] } } }

In this example, the plugin will only be run when NODE_ENV is set to test .

Notes

If using this plugin with require-extension-hooks you'll need to add your webpack file to hooks' excludePattern - otherwise the webpack config will always be required as empty.

Changes from the Babel 6 version

config option no longer uses lodash templates

option no longer uses lodash templates findConfig option has been removed

option has been removed noOutputExtension option has been removed

Change my mind on their usefulness or better yet open a PR to re-add them!