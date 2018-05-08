npm i babel-plugin-component -D
# For babel6
npm i babel-plugin-component@0 -D
Converts
import { Button } from 'components'
to
var button = require('components/lib/button')
require('components/lib/button/style.css')
Converts
import Components from 'components'
import { Button } from 'components'
to
require('components/lib/styleLibraryName/index.css')
var button = require('components/lib/styleLibraryName/button.css')
Via
.babelrc or babel-loader.
{
"plugins": [["component", options]]
}
{
"plugins": [xxx,
["component", {
libraryName: "antd",
style: true,
}, "antd"],
["component", {
libraryName: "test-module",
style: true,
}, "test-module"]
]
}
- lib // 'libDir'
- index.js // or custom 'root' relative path
- style.css // or custom 'style' relative path
- componentA
- index.js
- style.css
- componentB
- index.js
- style.css
- lib
- theme-default // 'styleLibraryName'
- base.css // required
- index.css // required
- componentA.css
- componentB.css
- theme-material
- ...
- componentA
- index.js
- componentB
- index.js
or
- lib
- theme-custom // 'styleLibrary.name'
- base.css // if styleLibrary.base true
- index.css // required
- componentA.css // default
- componentB.css
- theme-material
- componentA
-index.css // styleLibrary.path [module]/index.css
- componentB
-index.css
- componentA
- index.js
- componentB
- index.js
["component"]: import js modularly
["component", { "libraryName": "component" }]: module name
["component", { "styleLibraryName": "theme_package" }]: style module name
["component", { "styleLibraryName": "~independent_theme_package" }]: Import a independent theme package
["component", { "styleLibrary": {} }]: Import a independent theme package with more config
styleLibrary: {
"name": "xxx", // same with styleLibraryName
"base": true, // if theme package has a base.css
"path": "[module]/index.css", // the style path. e.g. module Alert => alert/index.css
"mixin": true // if theme-package not found css file, then use [libraryName]'s css file
}
["component", { "style": true }]: import js and css from 'style.css'
["component", { "style": cssFilePath }]: import style css from filePath
["component", { "libDir": "lib" }]: lib directory
["component", { "root": "index" }]: main file dir
["component", { "camel2Dash": false }]: whether parse name to dash mode or not, default
true