Babel plugin for unassert: Encourages programming with assertions by providing tools to compile them away.

babel-plugin-unassert removes assertions on build. So you can use assertions to declare preconditions, postconditions and invariants.

INSTALL

$ npm install

CAUTION

Babel7 is incompatible with Babel6. Babel6 is incompatible with Babel5.

For Babel6, you need to use the 2.x release of babel-plugin-unassert.

$ npm install

For Babel 5 or lower, you need to use the 1.x release of babel-plugin-unassert.

$ npm install

HOW TO USE

const presets = [ '@babel/env' ]; const plugins = []; if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' ) { plugins.push( 'babel-plugin-unassert' ); } module .exports = { presets, plugins };

$ babel / path / to /src/target.js > / path / to /build/target.js

$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-unassert /path/ to /src/target.js > /path/ to /build/target.js

const babel = require ( '@babel/core' ); const transformed = babel.transformFileSync( '/path/to/src/target.js' , { presets : [ '@babel/env' ], plugins : [ 'babel-plugin-unassert' ] }); console .log(transformed.code);

EXAMPLE

For given math.js below,

; const assert = require ( 'assert' ); function add ( a, b ) { console .assert( typeof a === 'number' ); assert(! isNaN (a)); assert.equal( typeof b, 'number' ); assert.ok(! isNaN (b)); return a + b; }

Run babel-cli with --plugins babel-plugin-unassert option to transform.

$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-unassert /path/ to /demo/math.js > /path/ to /build/math.js

You will see assert calls and declarations disappear.

; function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; }

ES6 module and power-assert support

babel-plugin-unassert supports ES6 module syntax and power-assert.

For given babel.config.js,

module .exports = function ( api ) { const presets = [ '@babel/env' ]; const plugins = []; if (api.env([ 'development' , 'test' ])) { presets.push( 'babel-preset-power-assert' ); } if (api.env( 'production' )) { plugins.push( 'babel-plugin-unassert' ); } return { presets, plugins }; };

and production code below,

import assert from 'assert' ; class Calc { add (a, b) { assert(!( isNaN (a) || isNaN (b))); assert( typeof a === 'number' ); assert( typeof b === 'number' ); return a + b; } }

then it becomes in production,

; class Calc { add(a, b) { return a + b; } }

and in development, produces power-assert messages like below

AssertionError : # example.js:5 assert(!(isNaN(a) || isNaN(b))) | | | | | | | | | | true NaN | false 3 true false

SUPPORTED PATTERNS

Assertion expressions are removed when they match patterns below. In other words, babel-plugin-unassert removes assertion calls that are compatible with Node.js standard assert API (and console.assert ).

assert(value, [message])

assert.ok(value, [message])

assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])

assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])

assert.fail([message])

assert.fail(actual, expected, message, operator)

assert.throws(block, [error], [message])

assert.doesNotThrow(block, [message])

assert.rejects(asyncFn, [error], [message])

assert.doesNotReject(asyncFn, [error], [message])

assert.ifError(value)

console.assert(value, [message])

babel-plugin-unassert also removes assert variable declarations such as,

const assert = require("assert")

const assert = require("node:assert")

const assert = require("assert").strict

const assert = require("node:assert").strict

const assert = require("power-assert")

const assert = require("power-assert").strict

import assert from "assert"

import assert from "node:assert"

import assert from "power-assert"

import * as assert from "assert"

import * as assert from "node:assert"

import * as assert from "power-assert"

import {strict as assert} from "assert"

import {strict as assert} from "node:assert"

import {strict as assert} from "power-assert"

and assignments.

assert = require("assert")

assert = require("node:assert")

assert = require("assert").strict

assert = require("node:assert").strict

assert = require("power-assert")

assert = require("power-assert").strict

CUSTOMIZATION

You can customize Plugin Options such as assertion patterns.

input:

; var invariant = require ( 'invariant' ); const nassert = require ( 'nanoassert' ); import * as uassert from 'uvu/assert' ; function add ( a, b ) { nassert(! isNaN (a)); uassert.is( Math .sqrt( 4 ), 2 ); uassert.is( Math .sqrt( 144 ), 12 ); uassert.is( Math .sqrt( 2 ), Math .SQRT2); invariant(someTruthyVal, 'This will not throw' ); invariant(someFalseyVal, 'This will throw an error with this message' ); return a + b; }

output:

; function add ( a, b ) { return a + b; }

via Config Files

{ "presets" : [ ... ], "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-unassert" , { "variables" : [ "assert" , "invariant" , "nassert" , "uassert" ], "modules" : [ "assert" , "node:assert" , "invariant" , "nanoassert" , "uvu/assert" ] }] ] }

or via @babel/register.

require ( '@babel/register' )({ presets : [...], plugins : [ [ 'babel-plugin-unassert' , { variables : [ 'assert' , 'invariant' , 'nassert' , 'uassert' ], modules : [ 'assert' , 'node:assert' , 'invariant' , 'nanoassert' , 'uvu/assert' ] }] ] });

or via '@babel/core',

const babel = require ( '@babel/core' ); const jsCode = fs.readFileSync( '/path/to/test/some_test.js' ); const transformed = babel.transform(jsCode, { presets : [...], plugins : [ [ 'babel-plugin-unassert' , { variables : [ 'assert' , 'invariant' , 'nassert' , 'uassert' ], modules : [ 'assert' , 'node:assert' , 'invariant' , 'nanoassert' , 'uvu/assert' ] }] ] }); console .log(transformed.code);

options

type default value object objects shown below

Configuration options for babel-plugin-unassert . If not passed, default options will be used.

{ variables : [ 'assert' ], modules : [ 'assert' , 'power-assert' , 'node:assert' ] }

