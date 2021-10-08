Babel plugin for unassert: Encourages programming with assertions by providing tools to compile them away.
babel-plugin-unassert removes assertions on build. So you can use assertions to declare preconditions, postconditions and invariants.
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-unassert
Babel7 is incompatible with Babel6. Babel6 is incompatible with Babel5.
For Babel6, you need to use the 2.x release of babel-plugin-unassert.
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-unassert@2
For Babel 5 or lower, you need to use the 1.x release of babel-plugin-unassert.
$ npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-unassert@1
const presets = ['@babel/env'];
const plugins = [];
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production') {
plugins.push('babel-plugin-unassert');
}
module.exports = { presets, plugins };
$ babel /path/to/src/target.js > /path/to/build/target.js
$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-unassert /path/to/src/target.js > /path/to/build/target.js
const babel = require('@babel/core');
const transformed = babel.transformFileSync('/path/to/src/target.js', {
presets: ['@babel/env'],
plugins: ['babel-plugin-unassert']
});
console.log(transformed.code);
For given
math.js below,
'use strict';
const assert = require('assert');
function add (a, b) {
console.assert(typeof a === 'number');
assert(!isNaN(a));
assert.equal(typeof b, 'number');
assert.ok(!isNaN(b));
return a + b;
}
Run
babel-cli with
--plugins babel-plugin-unassert option to transform.
$ babel --plugins babel-plugin-unassert /path/to/demo/math.js > /path/to/build/math.js
You will see assert calls and declarations disappear.
'use strict';
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
babel-plugin-unassert supports ES6 module syntax and power-assert.
For given babel.config.js,
module.exports = function (api) {
const presets = ['@babel/env'];
const plugins = [];
if (api.env(['development', 'test'])) {
presets.push('babel-preset-power-assert');
}
if (api.env('production')) {
plugins.push('babel-plugin-unassert');
}
return {
presets,
plugins
};
};
and production code below,
import assert from 'assert';
class Calc {
add (a, b) {
assert(!(isNaN(a) || isNaN(b)));
assert(typeof a === 'number');
assert(typeof b === 'number');
return a + b;
}
}
then it becomes in production,
'use strict';
class Calc {
add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
}
and in development, produces power-assert messages like below
AssertionError: # example.js:5
assert(!(isNaN(a) || isNaN(b)))
| | | | | |
| | | | true NaN
| false 3 true
false
Assertion expressions are removed when they match patterns below. In other words, babel-plugin-unassert removes assertion calls that are compatible with Node.js standard assert API (and
console.assert).
assert(value, [message])
assert.ok(value, [message])
assert.equal(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.strictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.deepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notDeepEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.deepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.notDeepStrictEqual(actual, expected, [message])
assert.fail([message])
assert.fail(actual, expected, message, operator)
assert.throws(block, [error], [message])
assert.doesNotThrow(block, [message])
assert.rejects(asyncFn, [error], [message])
assert.doesNotReject(asyncFn, [error], [message])
assert.ifError(value)
console.assert(value, [message])
babel-plugin-unassert also removes assert variable declarations such as,
const assert = require("assert")
const assert = require("node:assert")
const assert = require("assert").strict
const assert = require("node:assert").strict
const assert = require("power-assert")
const assert = require("power-assert").strict
import assert from "assert"
import assert from "node:assert"
import assert from "power-assert"
import * as assert from "assert"
import * as assert from "node:assert"
import * as assert from "power-assert"
import {strict as assert} from "assert"
import {strict as assert} from "node:assert"
import {strict as assert} from "power-assert"
and assignments.
assert = require("assert")
assert = require("node:assert")
assert = require("assert").strict
assert = require("node:assert").strict
assert = require("power-assert")
assert = require("power-assert").strict
You can customize Plugin Options such as assertion patterns.
input:
'use strict';
var invariant = require('invariant');
const nassert = require('nanoassert');
import * as uassert from 'uvu/assert';
function add (a, b) {
nassert(!isNaN(a));
uassert.is(Math.sqrt(4), 2);
uassert.is(Math.sqrt(144), 12);
uassert.is(Math.sqrt(2), Math.SQRT2);
invariant(someTruthyVal, 'This will not throw');
invariant(someFalseyVal, 'This will throw an error with this message');
return a + b;
}
output:
'use strict';
function add(a, b) {
return a + b;
}
via Config Files
{
"presets": [
...
],
"plugins": [
["babel-plugin-unassert", {
"variables": [
"assert",
"invariant",
"nassert",
"uassert"
],
"modules": [
"assert",
"node:assert",
"invariant",
"nanoassert",
"uvu/assert"
]
}]
]
}
or via @babel/register.
require('@babel/register')({
presets: [...],
plugins: [
['babel-plugin-unassert', {
variables: [
'assert',
'invariant',
'nassert',
'uassert'
],
modules: [
'assert',
'node:assert',
'invariant',
'nanoassert',
'uvu/assert'
]
}]
]
});
or via '@babel/core',
const babel = require('@babel/core');
const jsCode = fs.readFileSync('/path/to/test/some_test.js');
const transformed = babel.transform(jsCode, {
presets: [...],
plugins: [
['babel-plugin-unassert', {
variables: [
'assert',
'invariant',
'nassert',
'uassert'
],
modules: [
'assert',
'node:assert',
'invariant',
'nanoassert',
'uvu/assert'
]
}]
]
});
console.log(transformed.code);
|type
|default value
object
|objects shown below
Configuration options for
babel-plugin-unassert. If not passed, default options will be used.
{
variables: [
'assert'
],
modules: [
'assert',
'power-assert',
'node:assert'
]
}
We support Node under maintenance. In other words, we stop supporting old Node version when their maintenance ends.
This means that any other environment is not supported.
NOTE: If babel-plugin-unassert works in any of the unsupported environments, it is purely coincidental and has no bearing on future compatibility. Use at your own risk.
Licensed under the MIT license.