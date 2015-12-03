UglifyJS integration for Babel.
It will allow you to integrate UglifyJS minifier into Babel pipeline without a need for generating code from Babel and parsing back into UglifyJS just to minify it and generate back again.
You can find a bit more detailed article on this in my blog.
$ npm install babel-plugin-uglify --save-dev
Note that plugin should be always runned after any ES6 transformers (use
:after suffix as shown below), as UglifyJS doesn't understand ES6 at all, and thus will just break if you have anything left untransformed.
.babelrc (Recommended)
.babelrc
{
"plugins": ["uglify:after"]
}
$ babel --plugins uglify:after script.js
require('babel').transform('code', {
plugins: ['uglify:after']
});