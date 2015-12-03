openbase logo
bpu

babel-plugin-uglify

by Ingvar Stepanyan
1.0.2 (see all)

UglifyJS integration for Babel

Documentation
970

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-plugin-uglify

UglifyJS integration for Babel.

It will allow you to integrate UglifyJS minifier into Babel pipeline without a need for generating code from Babel and parsing back into UglifyJS just to minify it and generate back again.

You can find a bit more detailed article on this in my blog.

Installation

$ npm install babel-plugin-uglify --save-dev

Usage

Note that plugin should be always runned after any ES6 transformers (use :after suffix as shown below), as UglifyJS doesn't understand ES6 at all, and thus will just break if you have anything left untransformed.

.babelrc

{
  "plugins": ["uglify:after"]
}

Via CLI

$ babel --plugins uglify:after script.js

Via Node API

require('babel').transform('code', {
  plugins: ['uglify:after']
});

