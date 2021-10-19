A Babel plugin to generate React PropTypes from TypeScript interfaces or type aliases.

This plugin DOES NOT support converting props who's type information is referenced in another file, as Babel as no access to this information, and we do not run TypeScript's type checker.

Examples

Supports class components that define generic props.

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { name?: string; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { name: PropTypes.string, }; render() { return <div />; } }

Function components that annotate the props argument. Also supports anonymous functions without explicit types (below).

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { name: string; } function Example(props: Props) { return <div />; } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; function Example(props) { return <div />; } Example.propTypes = { name: PropTypes.string.isRequired, };

And anonymous functions that are annotated as a React.SFC , React.FC , React.StatelessComponent , or React.FunctionComponent .

// Before import React from 'react'; type Props = { name?: string; }; const Example: React.FC<Props> = (props) => <div />; // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; const Example = (props) => <div />; Example.propTypes = { name: PropTypes.string, };

Requirements

Babel 7+

TypeScript 3+

Installation

yarn add --dev babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes // Or npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes

Usage

Add the plugin to your Babel config. It's preferred to enable this plugin for development only, or when building a library. Requires either the @babel/plugin-syntax-jsx plugin or the @babel/preset-react preset.

// babel.config.js const plugins = []; if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') { plugins.push('babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes'); } module.exports = { // Required presets: ['@babel/preset-typescript', '@babel/preset-react'] plugins, };

When transpiling down to ES5 or lower, the @babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties plugin is required.

Options

Copy comments from original source file for docgen purposes. Requires the comments option to also be enabled in your Babel config. Defaults to false .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { comments: true }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { /** This name controls the fate of the whole universe */ name?: string; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { /** This name controls the fate of the whole universe */ name: PropTypes.string, }; render() { return <div />; } }

customPropTypeSuffixes (string[])

Reference custom types directly when they match one of the provided suffixes. This option requires the type to be within the file itself, as imported types would be automatically removed by Babel. Defaults to [] .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { customPropTypeSuffixes: ['Shape'] }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; import { NameShape } from './shapes'; interface Props { name?: NameShape; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import { NameShape } from './shapes'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { name: NameShape, }; render() { return <div />; } }

forbidExtraProps (boolean)

Automatically wrap all propTypes expressions with airbnb-prop-types forbidExtraProps , which will error for any unknown and unspecified prop. Defaults to false .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { forbidExtraProps: true }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { name?: string; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; import { forbidExtraProps } from 'airbnb-prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = forbidExtraProps({ name: PropTypes.string, }); render() { return <div />; } }

implicitChildren (bool)

Automatically include a children prop type to mimic the implicit nature of TypeScript and React.ReactNode . Defaults to false .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { implicitChildren: true }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { foo: string; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { foo: PropTypes.string.isRequired, children: PropTypes.node, }; render() { return <div />; } }

mapUnknownReferenceTypesToAny (boolean)

By default unknown reference types are omitted from the generated prop types. Sometimes though it might be necessary to keep the prop in the generated prop types. In this case the prop type would be any .

Defaults to false .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { mapUnknownReferenceTypesToAny: true }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props<T> { as?: T; } class Example<T> extends React.Component<Props<T>> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { as: PropTypes.any, }; render() { return <div />; } }

maxDepth (number)

Maximum depth to convert while handling recursive or deeply nested shapes. Defaults to 3 .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { maxDepth: 3 }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { one: { two: { three: { four: { five: { super: 'deep'; }; }; }; }; }; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { one: PropTypes.shape({ two: PropTypes.shape({ three: PropTypes.object, }), }), }; render() { return <div />; } }

maxSize (number)

Maximum number of prop types in a component, values in oneOf prop types (literal union), and properties in shape prop types (interface / type alias). Defaults to 25 . Pass 0 to disable max.

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { maxSize: 2 }]], };

// Before import React from 'react'; interface Props { one: 'foo' | 'bar' | 'baz'; two: { foo: number; bar: string; baz: boolean; }; three: null; } class Example extends React.Component<Props> { render() { return <div />; } } // After import React from 'react'; import PropTypes from 'prop-types'; class Example extends React.Component { static propTypes = { one: PropTypes.oneOf(['foo', 'bar']), two: PropTypes.shape({ foo: PropTypes.number, bar: PropTypes.string, }), }; render() { return <div />; } }

strict (boolean)

Enables strict prop types by adding isRequired to all non-optional properties. Disable this option if you want to accept nulls and non-required for all prop types. Defaults to true .

module.exports = { plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { strict: true }]], };