A Babel plugin to generate React PropTypes from TypeScript interfaces or type aliases.
This plugin DOES NOT support converting props who's type information is referenced in another file, as Babel as no access to this information, and we do not run TypeScript's type checker.
Supports class components that define generic props.
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
name?: string;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
Function components that annotate the props argument. Also supports anonymous functions without explicit types (below).
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
name: string;
}
function Example(props: Props) {
return <div />;
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
function Example(props) {
return <div />;
}
Example.propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
};
And anonymous functions that are annotated as a
React.SFC,
React.FC,
React.StatelessComponent,
or
React.FunctionComponent.
// Before
import React from 'react';
type Props = {
name?: string;
};
const Example: React.FC<Props> = (props) => <div />;
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
const Example = (props) => <div />;
Example.propTypes = {
name: PropTypes.string,
};
yarn add --dev babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes
// Or
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes
Add the plugin to your Babel config. It's preferred to enable this plugin for development only, or
when building a library. Requires either the
@babel/plugin-syntax-jsx plugin or the
@babel/preset-react preset.
// babel.config.js
const plugins = [];
if (process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production') {
plugins.push('babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes');
}
module.exports = {
// Required
presets: ['@babel/preset-typescript', '@babel/preset-react']
plugins,
};
When transpiling down to ES5 or lower, the
@babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties plugin is
required.
comments (boolean)
Copy comments from original source file for docgen purposes. Requires the
comments option to also
be enabled in your Babel config. Defaults to
false.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { comments: true }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
/** This name controls the fate of the whole universe */
name?: string;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
/** This name controls the fate of the whole universe */
name: PropTypes.string,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
customPropTypeSuffixes (string[])
Reference custom types directly when they match one of the provided suffixes. This option requires
the type to be within the file itself, as imported types would be automatically removed by Babel.
Defaults to
[].
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { customPropTypeSuffixes: ['Shape'] }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
import { NameShape } from './shapes';
interface Props {
name?: NameShape;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import { NameShape } from './shapes';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
name: NameShape,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
forbidExtraProps (boolean)
Automatically wrap all
propTypes expressions with
airbnb-prop-types
forbidExtraProps, which will error for
any unknown and unspecified prop. Defaults to
false.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { forbidExtraProps: true }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
name?: string;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import { forbidExtraProps } from 'airbnb-prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = forbidExtraProps({
name: PropTypes.string,
});
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
implicitChildren (bool)
Automatically include a
children prop type to mimic the implicit nature of TypeScript and
React.ReactNode. Defaults to
false.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { implicitChildren: true }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
foo: string;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
foo: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
children: PropTypes.node,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
mapUnknownReferenceTypesToAny (boolean)
By default unknown reference types are omitted from the generated prop types. Sometimes though it
might be necessary to keep the prop in the generated prop types. In this case the prop type would be
any.
Defaults to
false.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { mapUnknownReferenceTypesToAny: true }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props<T> {
as?: T;
}
class Example<T> extends React.Component<Props<T>> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
as: PropTypes.any,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
maxDepth (number)
Maximum depth to convert while handling recursive or deeply nested shapes. Defaults to
3.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { maxDepth: 3 }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
one: {
two: {
three: {
four: {
five: {
super: 'deep';
};
};
};
};
};
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
one: PropTypes.shape({
two: PropTypes.shape({
three: PropTypes.object,
}),
}),
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
maxSize (number)
Maximum number of prop types in a component, values in
oneOf prop types (literal union), and
properties in
shape prop types (interface / type alias). Defaults to
25. Pass
0 to disable
max.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { maxSize: 2 }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
one: 'foo' | 'bar' | 'baz';
two: {
foo: number;
bar: string;
baz: boolean;
};
three: null;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
one: PropTypes.oneOf(['foo', 'bar']),
two: PropTypes.shape({
foo: PropTypes.number,
bar: PropTypes.string,
}),
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
strict (boolean)
Enables strict prop types by adding
isRequired to all non-optional properties. Disable this option
if you want to accept nulls and non-required for all prop types. Defaults to
true.
module.exports = {
plugins: [['babel-plugin-typescript-to-proptypes', { strict: true }]],
};
// Before
import React from 'react';
interface Props {
opt?: string;
req: number;
}
class Example extends React.Component<Props> {
render() {
return <div />;
}
}
// After
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
class Example extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
opt: PropTypes.string,
req: PropTyines.number.isRequired,
};
render() {
return <div />;
}
}