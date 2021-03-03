This plugin automatically adds the tw prop from twin.macro - no import required:
- import "twin.macro"
const Component = () => <div tw="block" />
You’ll also get the css prop from your css-in-js library:
const Component = () => <div css={`background-color: blue;`} />
npm i -D babel-plugin-twin
# or
yarn add babel-plugin-twin -D
Then add the plugin to your babel config:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
"babel-plugin-twin",
"babel-plugin-macros",
// ...
],
};
Note: You must add
"babel-plugin-twin" before
"babel-plugin-macros" in the plugins array.
Add debug to your config to see some feedback:
module.exports = {
plugins: [
["babel-plugin-twin", { debug: true }],
"babel-plugin-macros",
// ...
],
};
A big shoutout goes to @euvs for the plugin concept + code and @mxsbr for planting the idea.