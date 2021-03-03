Babel plugin twin

This plugin automatically adds the tw prop from twin.macro - no import required:

- import "twin.macro" const Component = () => <div tw="block" />

You’ll also get the css prop from your css-in-js library:

const Component = () => <div css={`background-color: blue;`} />

Installation

npm i -D babel-plugin-twin or yarn add babel-plugin-twin -D

Then add the plugin to your babel config:

module .exports = { plugins : [ "babel-plugin-twin" , "babel-plugin-macros" , ], };

Note: You must add "babel-plugin-twin" before "babel-plugin-macros" in the plugins array.

Options

Add debug to your config to see some feedback:

module .exports = { plugins : [ [ "babel-plugin-twin" , { debug : true }], "babel-plugin-macros" , ], };

Special thanks

A big shoutout goes to @euvs for the plugin concept + code and @mxsbr for planting the idea.