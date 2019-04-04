Babel plugin for transpiling legacy browser support to ts-optchain by removing Proxy usage.
Input:
import { oc } from "ts-optchain";
oc(data).foo.bar("default");
Output
import { oc } from "babel-plugin-ts-optchain/lib/runtime";
oc(data, ["foo", "bar"], "default");
The
babel-plugin-ts-optchain/lib/runtime is a tiny mb like function.
npm install babel-plugin-ts-optchain
and add it to your
.babelrc with
@babel/preset-typescript
{
"presets": ["@babel/preset-typescript"],
"plugins": ["ts-optchain"]
}
There's also a Babel Macro variant for Create React App and other users who cannot use or don't want to use custom Babel Plugins.
Install the macro with
npm install ts-optchain.macro
Then just in your code import
oc from
ts-optchain.macro instead of
ts-optchain. There's no need to install
ts-optchain separately.
import { oc } from "ts-optchain.macro";
oc(data).foo.bar("default");
You must call
oc() in a single chain. Eg. this does not work:
const x = oc(data);
const bar = x.foo.bar();
Write it like this
const bar = oc(data).foo.bar();