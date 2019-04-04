Babel plugin for transpiling legacy browser support to ts-optchain by removing Proxy usage.

Input:

import { oc } from "ts-optchain" ; oc(data).foo.bar( "default" );

Output

import { oc } from "babel-plugin-ts-optchain/lib/runtime" ; oc(data, [ "foo" , "bar" ], "default" );

The babel-plugin-ts-optchain/lib/runtime is a tiny mb like function.

Install

npm install babel-plugin-ts-optchain

and add it to your .babelrc with @babel/preset-typescript

{ "presets" : [ "@babel/preset-typescript" ], "plugins" : [ "ts-optchain" ] }

Babel Macro

There's also a Babel Macro variant for Create React App and other users who cannot use or don't want to use custom Babel Plugins.

Install the macro with

npm install ts-optchain .macro

Then just in your code import oc from ts-optchain.macro instead of ts-optchain . There's no need to install ts-optchain separately.

import { oc } from "ts-optchain.macro" ; oc(data).foo.bar( "default" );

Limitations

You must call oc() in a single chain. Eg. this does not work:

const x = oc(data); const bar = x.foo.bar();

Write it like this