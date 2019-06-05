Babel plugin for Vue 2.0 JSX

Babel Compatibility Notes

If using Babel 7, use 4.x

If using Babel 6, use 3.x

Requirements

Assumes you are using Babel with a module bundler e.g. Webpack, because the spread merge helper is imported as a module to avoid duplication.

This is mutually exclusive with babel-plugin-transform-react-jsx .

Usage

npm install\ babel-plugin-syntax-jsx\ babel-plugin-transform-vue-jsx\ babel-helper-vue-jsx-merge-props\ babel-preset-env\ --save-dev

In your .babelrc :

{ "presets" : [ "env" ], "plugins" : [ "transform-vue-jsx" ] }

The plugin transpiles the following JSX:

<div id= "foo" >{ this .text}< /div>

To the following JavaScript:

h( 'div' , { attrs : { id : 'foo' } }, [ this .text])

Note the h function, which is a shorthand for a Vue instance's $createElement method, must be in the scope where the JSX is. Since this method is passed to component render functions as the first argument, in most cases you'd do this:

Vue.component( 'jsx-example' , { render (h) { return < div id = "foo" > bar </ div > } })

h auto-injection

Starting with version 3.4.0 we automatically inject const h = this.$createElement in any method and getter (not functions or arrow functions) declared in ES2015 syntax that has JSX so you can drop the (h) parameter.

Vue.component( 'jsx-example' , { render () { return < div id = "foo" > bar </ div > }, myMethod : function ( ) { return < div id = "foo" > bar </ div > }, someOtherMethod : () => { return < div id = "foo" > bar </ div > } }) @Component class App extends Vue { get computed () { return < div id = "foo" > bar </ div > } }

Difference from React JSX

First, Vue 2.0's vnode format is different from React's. The second argument to the createElement call is a "data object" that accepts nested objects. Each nested object will be then processed by corresponding modules:

render (h) { return h( 'div' , { props : { msg : 'hi' , onCustomEvent : this .customEventHandler }, attrs : { id : 'foo' }, domProps : { innerHTML : 'bar' }, on : { click : this .clickHandler }, nativeOn : { click : this .nativeClickHandler }, class : { foo : true , bar : false }, style : { color : 'red' , fontSize : '14px' }, key : 'key' , ref : 'ref' , refInFor : true , slot : 'slot' }) }

The equivalent of the above in Vue 2.0 JSX is:

render (h) { return ( < div // normal attributes or prefix with on props. id = "foo" propsOnCustomEvent = {this.customEventHandler} // DOM properties are prefixed with ` domProps ` domPropsInnerHTML = "bar" // event listeners are prefixed with ` on ` or ` nativeOn ` onClick = {this.clickHandler} nativeOnClick = {this.nativeClickHandler} // other special top-level properties class = {{ foo: true , bar: false }} style = {{ color: ' red ', fontSize: ' 14px ' }} key = "key" ref = "ref" // assign the ` ref ` is used on elements / components with v-for refInFor slot = "slot" > </ div > ) }

Component Tip

If a custom element starts with lowercase, it will be treated as a string id and used to lookup a registered component. If it starts with uppercase, it will be treated as an identifier, which allows you to do:

import Todo from './Todo.js' export default { render (h) { return < Todo /> } }

JSX Spread

JSX spread is supported, and this plugin will intelligently merge nested data properties. For example:

const data = { class : [ 'b' , 'c' ] } const vnode = < div class = "a" { ...data }/>

The merged data will be:

{ class : [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ] }

Vue directives

Note that almost all built-in Vue directives are not supported when using JSX, the sole exception being v-show , which can be used with the v-show={value} syntax. In most cases there are obvious programmatic equivalents, for example v-if is just a ternary expression, and v-for is just an array.map() expression, etc.

For custom directives, you can use the v-name={value} syntax. However, note that directive arguments and modifiers are not supported using this syntax. There are two workarounds:

Pass everything as an object via value , e.g. v-name={{ value, modifier: true }} Use the raw vnode directive data format: