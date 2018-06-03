Compile Vue template at build time via babel plugin.
yarn add babel-plugin-transform-vue-template --dev
yarn add vue-template-compiler --dev
# vue-template-compiler is required as peer dependency
With
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": ["transform-vue-template"]
}
Then every object property
template whose value is a template string literal will be compiled to
render function at build time:
export default {
template: `<div>
<button @click="whatever">Click me!</button>
</div>`,
methods: {
whatever() {
// do whatever
}
}
}
Compiled code:
export default {
render: function render() {
var _vm = this;
var _h = _vm.$createElement;
var _c = _vm._self._c || _h;
return _c('div', [_c('button', {
on: {
"click": _vm.whatever
}
}, [_vm._v("Click me!")])]);
},
staticRenderFns: [],
methods: {
whatever() {// do whatever
}
}
};
This plugin also handles tagged template expression, it simply ignores the tag:
export default {
template: html`<div>{{ message }}</div>`
}
Note that the tag name can only be
html.
Add a comment block with
@transform-disable to the previous line:
export default {
// @transform-disable
template: `<div></div>`
}
