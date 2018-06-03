Compile Vue template at build time via babel plugin.

Install

yarn add babel-plugin-transform-vue-template --dev yarn add vue-template-compiler --dev

Usage

With .babelrc :

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-vue-template" ] }

Then every object property template whose value is a template string literal will be compiled to render function at build time:

export default { template : `<div> <button @click="whatever">Click me!</button> </div>` , methods : { whatever() { } } }

Compiled code:

export default { render : function render ( ) { var _vm = this ; var _h = _vm.$createElement; var _c = _vm._self._c || _h; return _c( 'div' , [_c( 'button' , { on : { "click" : _vm.whatever } }, [_vm._v( "Click me!" )])]); }, staticRenderFns : [], methods : { whatever() { } } };

Tagged template expression

This plugin also handles tagged template expression, it simply ignores the tag:

export default { template : html` < div > {{ message }} </ div > ` }

Note that the tag name can only be html .

Disable transforming for specific code

Add a comment block with @transform-disable to the previous line:

export default { template : `<div></div>` }

Syntax highlighting

VSCode, currently no editor support.

Atom, supported by default.

Sublime, unknown.

WebStorm, supported by default.

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Author

babel-plugin-transform-vue-template © egoist, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by egoist with help from contributors (list).