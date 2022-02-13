babel-plugin-transform-vite-meta-glob

Please note: this plugin is intended to provide an approximation of some of Vite specific transformations when running the code in non-Vite environment, for example, running tests with a NodeJS based test runner.
The functionality within these transformations should not be relied upon in production.
This repo includes the following presets and plugins:
For installation, usage and example, please refer to the documentation in the above packages.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Michael Peyper
💻 ⚠️ 📖
|
Braydon Hall
💻
|
Mohit
💻
|
Rubén Moya
💻
|
Mitchel van Bever
🤔
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.
Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.
Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.
For questions related to using the library, you can raise issue here, or visit a support community:
MIT