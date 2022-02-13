openbase logo
babel-plugin-transform-vite-meta-env

by OpenSourceRaidGuild
1.0.3 (see all)

babel preset and plugins that emulate Vite's non-standard functionality

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

babel-vite

Please note: this plugin is intended to provide an approximation of some of Vite specific transformations when running the code in non-Vite environment, for example, running tests with a NodeJS based test runner.

The functionality within these transformations should not be relied upon in production.

This repo includes the following presets and plugins:

For installation, usage and example, please refer to the documentation in the above packages.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Michael Peyper
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Braydon Hall
💻
Mohit
💻
Rubén Moya
💻
Mitchel van Bever
🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Issues

Looking to contribute? Look for the Good First Issue label.

🐛 Bugs

Please file an issue for bugs, missing documentation, or unexpected behavior.

💡 Feature Requests

Please file an issue to suggest new features. Vote on feature requests by adding a 👍. This helps maintainers prioritize what to work on.

❓ Questions

For questions related to using the library, you can raise issue here, or visit a support community:

LICENSE

MIT

