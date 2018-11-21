openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-unicode-property-regex

by Mathias Bynens
2.0.5

Compile Unicode property escapes in Unicode regular expressions to ES5 or ES6 that works in today's environments.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
Use @babel/plugin-proposal-unicode-property-regex instead.

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-unicode-property-regex

This plugin was moved into the main Babel repository.

