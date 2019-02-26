Compatibility notice: As of version 1.4.0 this plugin is compatible with Babel 7. Compatibility with Babel 6 remains intact.
This plugin can convert module imports from
semantic-ui-react to
default imports. Example:
// Input:
import { Button, Container } from 'semantic-ui-react';
// Output:
import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js';
import Container from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Container/Container.js';
In addition, the plugin can add import statements for CSS files from
semantic-ui-css and LESS files from
semantic-ui-less. For the
example input above, this would produce:
// semantic-ui-css imports:
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.css';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/container.css';
// semantic-ui-less imports:
import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/button.less';
import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/container.less';
The LESS imports can e.g. be useful in conjunction with Webpack and semantic-ui-less-module-loader.
Both, the conversion of module imports and adding CSS/LESS imports, can
be enabled/disabled separately. The import type for default imports can
also be configured (e.g.
es or
commonjs).
You can find an example of how to use this plugin together with the semantic-ui-less-module-loader in the tailored-semantic-ui-react-bundles-with-webpack repository.
npm install babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports --save-dev
Depending on how you use the plugin, you also need to install semantic-ui-react, semantic-ui-css and/or semantic-ui-less (see below).
Add the plugin to your Babel configuration (e.g. in .babelrc):
{
"plugins": ["transform-semantic-ui-react-imports"]
}
The plugin supports the following options (these are the default values):
{
"plugins": [
[
"transform-semantic-ui-react-imports", {
"convertMemberImports": true,
"importType": "es",
"addCssImports": false,
"importMinifiedCssFiles": false,
"addLessImports": false,
"addDuplicateStyleImports": false
}
]
]
}
true)
If true, member imports from
semantic-ui-react are converted to
default imports.
This requires
semantic-ui-react to be installed.
'es')
This must be either the name of a folder below
semantic-ui-react/dist
or
src.
'es',
'commonjs' or
'umd':
importType='es' example output:
import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js';
importType='src' example output:
import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/src/elements/Button/Button.js';
false)
If true, imports for CSS files from
semantic-ui-css will be added
according to what is required from
semantic-ui-react. Also works with
convertMemberImports=false.
This requires
semantic-ui-css to be installed. See Limitations
below.
false)
If true, pre-minified CSS files from
semantic-ui-css will be added
(
semantic-ui-css/components/[COMPONENT].min.css).
false)
If true, imports for LESS files from
semantic-ui-less will be added
according to what is required from
semantic-ui-react. Also works with
convertMemberImports=false. See Limitations below.
This requires
semantic-ui-less to be installed.
false)
By default, each style import (css file or less file) will only be added
once. If
addDuplicateStyleImports is true, style imports will be added
multiple times:
// Input:
import { Menu, MenuItem } from 'semantic-ui-react';
// Output:
import Menu from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/collections/Menu/Menu.js';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/menu.css';
import MenuItem from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/collections/Menu/MenuItem.js';
import 'semantic-ui-css/components/menu.css'; // only added if addDuplicateStyleImports is true
When using this plugin to automatically add styles (CSS or LESS), only imports for files with names equal to the imported semantic-ui-react module will be added. Additional style dependencies of a semantic-ui-react module will not be added automatically.
Example:
import { Dropdown } from 'semantic-ui-react';
With
addLessImports enabled, the following import will be added:
import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/modules/dropdown.less';
The
Dropdown module from semantic-ui-react also needs
collections/menu.less and
modules/transition.less as well as
globals/reset.less and
globals/site.less from
semantic-ui-less/definitions/. These "additional" dependencies have to
be added manually (also see issue #1).
If someone knows a way to obtain a list of all style dependencies of the semantic-ui-react modules, please let me know!
babel-plugin-lodash
is an alternative to this plugin for cherry-picking imports from
semantic-ui-react. If you are using Webpack 2, I recommend to use
babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports with
convertMemberImports: true (default) instead of using
babel-plugin-lodash with
id: ['semantic-ui-react']. By default,
babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports will generate imports
from semantic-ui-react's es distribution, whereas babel-plugin-lodash
will use the commonjs distribution. When using the es distribution,
Webpack 2 can perform dead-code elimination
(tree shaking) within
semantic-ui-react, which results in even smaller builds.
If you prefer to use babel-plugin-lodash to convert the imports from semantic-ui-react and still want to use babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports to add imports from semantic-ui-css or semantic-ui-less, this is possible. Example Babel configuration for adding CSS imports:
{
"plugins": [
["transform-semantic-ui-react-imports", {
"convertMemberImports": false,
"addCssImports": true
}],
["lodash", { "id": ["semantic-ui-react"] }]
]
}
WARNING: You should not use both plugins to convert member imports from semantic-ui-react.
E.g., do not use the following configuration:
{
"plugins": [
"transform-semantic-ui-react-imports",
["lodash", { "id": ["semantic-ui-react"] }]
]
}
This would transpile the input
import { Button } from 'semantic-ui-react';`
to the undesired output (on Windows):
import _Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist\\commonjs\\elements\\Button/Button'; // generated by babel-plugin-lodash
import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js'; // generated by babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports
convertMemberImports: true)
The folders addons, behaviors, collections, elements, modules and views in semantic-ui-react/src are searched for *.js files that have a name that begins with an uppercase letter. Each file is added to a map, which then looks like this:
{
Confirm: '/addons/Confirm/Confirm.js',
Portal: '/addons/Portal/Portal.js',
Radio: '/addons/Radio/Radio.js',
Select: '/addons/Select/Select.js',
...
}
Together with the
importType setting, this map is used to get the
import paths for the components, like
semantic-ui-react/dist/es/addons/Confirm/Confirm.js for the Confirm
component.
The plugin matches each member import from semantic-ui-react against the generated map. If an entry is found, the member import is removed and replaced with a default import with the import path as described above.
addCssImports: true)
The folder semantic-ui-css/components is searched for .css files to generate two maps, one for .css files and one for .min.css files:
{
unminified: {
accordion: 'semantic-ui-css/components/accordion.css',
ad: 'semantic-ui-css/components/ad.css',
breadcrumb: 'semantic-ui-css/components/breadcrumb.css',
button: 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.css',
...
}
minified: {
accordion: 'semantic-ui-css/components/accordion.min.css',
ad: 'semantic-ui-css/components/ad.min.css',
breadcrumb: 'semantic-ui-css/components/breadcrumb.min.css',
button: 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.min.css',
...
}
}
Finding the matching css import for an import from semantic-ui-react works like this:
BreadcrumbDivider, get the first element of the camel-cased name
(e.g.
Breadcrumb), convert it to lowercase (e.g.
breadcrumb),
and look it up in the map.
semantic-ui-react/dist/.../.../COMPONENT_FOLDER[/...] or
semantic-ui-react/src/.../COMPONENT_FOLDER[/...]. If so, convert
COMPONENT_FOLDER to lowercase and look it up in the map.
Lookups respect the
importMinifiedCssFiles option. If there is a
match, add the css import statement. Each css import is only added once.
addLessImports: true)
All the
@import statements in the semantic.less file in the
semantic-ui-less package root are parsed to generate a map which
looks like this:
{
reset: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/globals/reset.less',
site: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/globals/site.less',
button: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/button.less',
container: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/container.less',
...
}
The rest works like when adding css imports (except that there are no minified versions available).
git clone https://github.com/skleeschulte/babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports.git
cd babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports
npm install
npm run test