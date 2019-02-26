Compatibility notice: As of version 1.4.0 this plugin is compatible with Babel 7. Compatibility with Babel 6 remains intact.

This plugin can convert module imports from semantic-ui-react to default imports. Example:

import { Button, Container } from 'semantic-ui-react' ; import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js' ; import Container from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Container/Container.js' ;

In addition, the plugin can add import statements for CSS files from semantic-ui-css and LESS files from semantic-ui-less . For the example input above, this would produce:

import 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/container.css' ; import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/button.less' ; import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/container.less' ;

The LESS imports can e.g. be useful in conjunction with Webpack and semantic-ui-less-module-loader.

Both, the conversion of module imports and adding CSS/LESS imports, can be enabled/disabled separately. The import type for default imports can also be configured (e.g. es or commonjs ).

Example repository

You can find an example of how to use this plugin together with the semantic-ui-less-module-loader in the tailored-semantic-ui-react-bundles-with-webpack repository.

Installation

npm install babel-plugin- transform -semantic-ui-react-imports

Depending on how you use the plugin, you also need to install semantic-ui-react, semantic-ui-css and/or semantic-ui-less (see below).

Usage

Add the plugin to your Babel configuration (e.g. in .babelrc):

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-semantic-ui-react-imports" ] }

Plugin options

The plugin supports the following options (these are the default values):

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-semantic-ui-react-imports" , { "convertMemberImports" : true , "importType" : "es" , "addCssImports" : false , "importMinifiedCssFiles" : false , "addLessImports" : false , "addDuplicateStyleImports" : false } ] ] }

convertMemberImports (default: true )

If true, member imports from semantic-ui-react are converted to default imports.

This requires semantic-ui-react to be installed.

importType (default: 'es' )

This must be either the name of a folder below semantic-ui-react/dist or src . 'es' , 'commonjs' or 'umd' :

importType='es' example output:

import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js';

importType='src' example output:

import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/src/elements/Button/Button.js';

addCssImports (default: false )

If true, imports for CSS files from semantic-ui-css will be added according to what is required from semantic-ui-react . Also works with convertMemberImports=false .

This requires semantic-ui-css to be installed. See Limitations below.

importMinifiedCssFiles (default: false )

If true, pre-minified CSS files from semantic-ui-css will be added ( semantic-ui-css/components/[COMPONENT].min.css ).

addLessImports (default: false )

If true, imports for LESS files from semantic-ui-less will be added according to what is required from semantic-ui-react . Also works with convertMemberImports=false . See Limitations below.

This requires semantic-ui-less to be installed.

addDuplicateStyleImports (default: false )

By default, each style import (css file or less file) will only be added once. If addDuplicateStyleImports is true, style imports will be added multiple times:

import { Menu, MenuItem } from 'semantic-ui-react' ; import Menu from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/collections/Menu/Menu.js' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/menu.css' ; import MenuItem from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/collections/Menu/MenuItem.js' ; import 'semantic-ui-css/components/menu.css' ;

Limitations

When using this plugin to automatically add styles (CSS or LESS), only imports for files with names equal to the imported semantic-ui-react module will be added. Additional style dependencies of a semantic-ui-react module will not be added automatically.

Example:

import { Dropdown } from 'semantic-ui-react' ;

With addLessImports enabled, the following import will be added:

import 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/modules/dropdown.less' ;

The Dropdown module from semantic-ui-react also needs collections/menu.less and modules/transition.less as well as globals/reset.less and globals/site.less from semantic-ui-less/definitions/ . These "additional" dependencies have to be added manually (also see issue #1).

If someone knows a way to obtain a list of all style dependencies of the semantic-ui-react modules, please let me know!

Combining with babel-plugin-lodash

babel-plugin-lodash is an alternative to this plugin for cherry-picking imports from semantic-ui-react. If you are using Webpack 2, I recommend to use babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports with convertMemberImports: true (default) instead of using babel-plugin-lodash with id: ['semantic-ui-react'] . By default, babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports will generate imports from semantic-ui-react's es distribution, whereas babel-plugin-lodash will use the commonjs distribution. When using the es distribution, Webpack 2 can perform dead-code elimination (tree shaking) within semantic-ui-react, which results in even smaller builds.

If you prefer to use babel-plugin-lodash to convert the imports from semantic-ui-react and still want to use babel-plugin-transform-semantic-ui-react-imports to add imports from semantic-ui-css or semantic-ui-less, this is possible. Example Babel configuration for adding CSS imports:

{ "plugins" : [ [ "transform-semantic-ui-react-imports" , { "convertMemberImports" : false , "addCssImports" : true }], [ "lodash" , { "id" : [ "semantic-ui-react" ] }] ] }

WARNING: You should not use both plugins to convert member imports from semantic-ui-react.

E.g., do not use the following configuration:

{ "plugins" : [ "transform-semantic-ui-react-imports" , [ "lodash" , { "id" : [ "semantic-ui-react" ] }] ] }

This would transpile the input

import { Button } from 'semantic-ui-react' ; `

to the undesired output (on Windows):

import _Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist\\commonjs\\elements\\Button/Button' ; // generated by babel-plugin-lodash import Button from 'semantic-ui-react/dist/es/elements/Button/Button.js' ; // generated by babel-plugin- transform -semantic-ui-react-imports

How it works

Converting member imports ( convertMemberImports: true )

The folders addons, behaviors, collections, elements, modules and views in semantic-ui-react/src are searched for *.js files that have a name that begins with an uppercase letter. Each file is added to a map, which then looks like this:

{ Confirm : '/addons/Confirm/Confirm.js' , Portal: '/addons/Portal/Portal.js' , Radio: '/addons/Radio/Radio.js' , Select: '/addons/Select/Select.js' , ... }

Together with the importType setting, this map is used to get the import paths for the components, like semantic-ui-react/dist/es/addons/Confirm/Confirm.js for the Confirm component.

The plugin matches each member import from semantic-ui-react against the generated map. If an entry is found, the member import is removed and replaced with a default import with the import path as described above.

Adding css imports ( addCssImports: true )

The folder semantic-ui-css/components is searched for .css files to generate two maps, one for .css files and one for .min.css files:

{ unminified : { accordion : 'semantic-ui-css/components/accordion.css' , ad : 'semantic-ui-css/components/ad.css' , breadcrumb : 'semantic-ui-css/components/breadcrumb.css' , button : 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.css' , ... } minified : { accordion : 'semantic-ui-css/components/accordion.min.css' , ad : 'semantic-ui-css/components/ad.min.css' , breadcrumb : 'semantic-ui-css/components/breadcrumb.min.css' , button : 'semantic-ui-css/components/button.min.css' , ... } }

Finding the matching css import for an import from semantic-ui-react works like this:

If the import statement has member imports, iterate over the member imports. For each member import, take the imported name (e.g. BreadcrumbDivider , get the first element of the camel-cased name (e.g. Breadcrumb ), convert it to lowercase (e.g. breadcrumb ), and look it up in the map.

, get the first element of the camel-cased name (e.g. ), convert it to lowercase (e.g. ), and look it up in the map. If the import statement has only a default import, check if the path of the import statement matches either semantic-ui-react/dist/.../.../COMPONENT_FOLDER[/...] or semantic-ui-react/src/.../COMPONENT_FOLDER[/...] . If so, convert COMPONENT_FOLDER to lowercase and look it up in the map.

Lookups respect the importMinifiedCssFiles option. If there is a match, add the css import statement. Each css import is only added once.

Adding less imports ( addLessImports: true )

All the @import statements in the semantic.less file in the semantic-ui-less package root are parsed to generate a map which looks like this:

{ reset : 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/globals/reset.less' , site: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/globals/site.less' , button: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/button.less' , container: 'semantic-ui-less/definitions/elements/container.less' , ... }

The rest works like when adding css imports (except that there are no minified versions available).

