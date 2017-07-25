openbase logo
bpt

babel-plugin-transform-require-ignore

by Morlay
0.1.1 (see all)

ignore the required file by extension type

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.7K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

babel-plugin-transform-require-ignore

Build Status NPM Dependencies License

Since https://nodejs.org/api/globals.html#globals_require_extensions deprecated.

We have to find another way to ignore the extensions for webpack usage and make it work in node environment.

Configure it in .babelrc for node, we could ignore the requirement when run test in node or build server render app.

Then we run babel with BABEL_ENV=node will active this plugin;

{
  "env": {
    "node": {
      "plugins": [
        [
          "babel-plugin-transform-require-ignore",
          {
            "extensions": [".less", ".sass"]
          }
        ]
      ]
    }
  }
}

or use with babel-register in require-hooks

require('babel-register')({
  'plugins': [
    [
      'babel-plugin-transform-require-ignore',
      {
        extensions: ['.scss']
      }
    ]
  ]
});

Or with cli like other plugin used.

Notice:

Only ignore import './some.less'; or require('./some.less');

If assign to some variable, means that may use css-module, please use https://github.com/css-modules/css-modules-require-hook instead.

