Replace JavaScript expressions with other expressions.
$ yarn add --dev babel-plugin-transform-replace-expressions
Input file:
const env = process.env.NODE_ENV;
typeof Hello === "number";
.babelrc:
{
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-transform-replace-expressions",
{
"replace": {
"process.env.NODE_ENV": "\"production\"",
"typeof Hello": "42"
}
}
]
]
}
Output:
const env = "production";
42 === "number";
A conflict happens when two replacements have the same Babel abstract syntax tree representation. For example expressions
typeof A and
typeof (A) are formatted differently but have the same AST representation as far as the plugin is concerned. In those situations the default is to raise an error, and can be overwritten by setting the option
allowConflictingReplacements to
true.
You can also always give the replacements as an array of key-value pairs. When
allowConflictingReplacements is set to
true the last conflicting replacement gets selected.
{
"plugins": [
[
"babel-plugin-transform-replace-expressions",
{
"replace": [
["typeof A", "B"],
["typeof (A)", "C"]
],
"allowConflictingReplacements": true
}
]
]
}
Replacements are only applied to expressions. Therefore replacing
DEBUG with
false in
const DEBUG = true does nothing, but for
if (DEBUG) {} the result is
if (false) {}.
Only full expressions count. You can't replace
env in
process.env.NODE_ENV, you have to replace
process.env, which is a proper expression in Babel AST.
A replacement is only applied when the result is valid JavaScript. For example replacing
a with
2 in the following code:
a = 1;
b = a;
yields
a = 1;
b = 2;
This plugin is licensed under the MIT license. See LICENSE.