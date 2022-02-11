Modular import plugin for babel for server-side rendering. Also works for cjs to delete imported CSS to avoid compilation errors..

Usage

npm install babel-plugin-transform-remove-imports --save-dev

Via .babelrc or babel-loader .

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-transform-remove-imports" , { "test" : "\\.(less|css)$" } ] ] }

import './index.less' ; import './index.main.less' ; import { Button } from 'uiw' ; import { Select } from '@uiw/core' ; import { Button } from 'uiw' ; import { Select } from '@uiw/core' ;

Output Result

- import './index.less'; - import './index.main.less'; import { Button } from 'uiw'; import { Select } from '@uiw/core';

Support require

Via .babelrc or babel-loader.

{ "plugins" : [ [ "babel-plugin-transform-remove-imports" , { "test" : "@babel/core" , } ] ] }

require ( '@babel/core' ); const jest = require ( 'jest' ); var jest = require ( 'jest' );

Output Result

- require('@babel/core'); - const jest = require('jest'); + var jest = require('jest');

Options

test: RegExp | string | (RegExp | string)[]

A regular expression to match the imports that will be removed. It could be a string or a RegExp object. You could also pass an array here.

removeAll: boolean

Deletes all imports.

remove?: 'effects'

Removing only side effects imports，Used with the test option. #3

import 'foo' ; import Foo from 'foo' ; import Foo from 'foo' ;

Programmatic Usage

import plugin from 'babel-plugin-transform-remove-imports' import { transform } from 'babel-core' function replace ( code ) { return transform(code, { babelrc : false , plugins : [ [plugin, { test : /\.(less|css)$/ }] ], }).code; } replace( "import './index.main.less';import { Button } from 'uiw';" )

License